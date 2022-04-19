Muslims in Britain Should Support the Call for the Khilafah in Pakistan

The Muslims in Britain have shown their disgust for the way in which Imran Khan was removed from power in Pakistan, and particularly for the meddling hand of America in the affair. It is important that anger be directed at the root of the problem in order for it to become more than a vein venting of frustration.

Imran Khan’s PTI party came to power after the army’s top brass offered their support and a number of opportunists from opposing political parties crossed over to contest the elections in 2018. Recently the army has withdrawn its support for Mr Khan, amid accusations of pressure from America importing the government for their own interests.

Although Mr Khan was removed using a vote of no confidence and not a military coup as has been the norm in Pakistan, the charade of democracy has once again been exposed, as the real power has always laid with the army’s top officers and by extension whoever their allegiance is to.

The constant swinging between military and civilian rule in Pakistan, with empty promises of ending corruption each time, shows that democracy is a system that merely legitimises the corruption of the most powerful elite faction, just as it does in Britain and America itself. The needs of the people are merely an afterthought; and taking care of them is done to the bare minimum, if at all.

Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister was frustrated at every turn, as he discovered how little power had been allowed to him, and that he was merely a figurehead to continue the corrupt practices of the Pakistan elite. To say he failed to end corruption and improve the lot of the ordinary Pakistani citizen is a major understatement.

Moreover, it must now be recognised that the democracies of the world are all failing and in particular the democratic experiments in Muslim lands do not deserve our support, so should be abandoned without shedding any tears.

The true Medinan model which Mr Khan used to speak of was the system of government enacted by the Prophet (saw) and by His followers from Abu Bakr to Ali (radi Allahu anhum). It is the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the way of Prophethood that has been prophesied to return after the corrupt and kufr ruling that we see today.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) is reported to have said:

«تَكُونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فِيكُمْ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً عَاضّاً فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيَّةً فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّة» ثُمَّ سَكَتَ.

“Prophethood will last with you as long as Allah wants it to last. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be hereditary rule (ملكًا عاضًا), and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be an oppressive rule (ملكًا جبرية), and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be a Khilafah on the method of Prophethood.” Then he ﷺ fell silent”.

The anger at American interference should be directed towards all those who agree to go along with their colonial plans, whether Bajwa, PTI, PML, PPP, or whoever else comes along to do their bidding. The anger should be towards both the martial and democratic systems that have plagued Pakistani politics for decades. Only the Khilafah on the way of Prophethood can truly end the colonial interference of Britain and America, end corruption and build a Pakistan that is leader for all mankind.

Muslims in Britain should support the call for the Khilafah in Pakistan, delivering the clear message that democracy is evidently failing in the west which have embraced it as an ideology, so how can it succeed as a shallow imported system imposed on the Muslim ummah by force. We believe that Allah’s judgement is superior and that He is the best controller of affairs, while the incompatible secular belief is that man should decide according to his whims, relegating Allah to an irrelevant position in public life, May Allah protect us from such disbelief.

[أَفَحُكْمَ الْجَاهِلِيَّةِ يَبْغُونَ وَمَنْ أَحْسَنُ مِنَ اللَّهِ حُكْمًا لِّقَوْمٍ يُوقِنُونَ]

“Do they then seek the judgement of Ignorance? And who is better in judgement than Allah for a people who have firm faith?” [Qur’an 5:50]

Yahya Nisbet

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain

Press Release

11 Ramadan 1443 – Tuesday, 12th April 2022

No: AH / 05 1443