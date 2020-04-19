Muslim Women’s Day has no Relevance to Muslim Women

Forbes Magazine ran a story on the 27th of March on Muslims Women’s Day. The article explains the purpose of this dedicated day as bringing “awareness to the unique identities in the Muslim women community. It is also a day to highlight the incredible strides Muslim women are making around the world. One in 10 global citizens is a Muslim woman and they are making a huge impact on the global economy as both professionals and consumers.”

Comment:

The value of a woman, and even specifically the Muslim woman, is not validated by one day in the year. Such token gestures have absolutely no place or relevance in the Social System of Islam as women have a value ordained by Allah (swt) purely based on them being the creation of Allah (swt) and believers in Him. When He created Adam and asked the angels to bow down, Iblis refused in arrogance to Allah (swt) explaining that he was a greater creation. Allah (swt) exalted humans by their free will and intellect to obey and worship Him. Both Adam and Hawa were recognized for their ability to submit to correct conduct or disobey Allah (swt) with neither being higher or lower than the other due to gender.

Also in Surah Al Taubah, Allah (swt) makes it clear that men and women have the same ability to aid each other and be praised by Him (swt) and they must be looked after and not abused in any way. وَالْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتُ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاء بَعْضٍ يَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَيَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَيُقِيمُونَ الصَّلاَةَ وَيُؤْتُونَ الزَّكَاةَ وَيُطِيعُونَ اللّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ أُوْلَـئِكَ سَيَرْحَمُهُمُ اللّهُ إِنَّ اللّهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌ “The believers, men and women, are “Awliya,” (helpers, supporters, friends, protectors) of one another, they enjoin (on the people) Al-Ma`ruf (i.e. Islamic Monotheism and all that Islam orders one to do); and forbid (people) from Al-Munkar (i.e. polytheism and disbelief of all kinds, and all that Islam has forbidden); they offer their prayers perfectly (lqamat-as-Salat), and give the Zakat and obey Allah and His Messenger. Allah will have mercy on them.” [Surah 9:71]

Days dedicated to women, or Muslim women, actually do not help raise their value; in fact, they do the opposite. They make them devalued for the rest of the year as they have no real consistent legal status that is enforced. This is why the women rights movements never cease to exist and generations after generations of women are left repeating the same sad struggle of their female ancestors. The Islamic state fundamentally and permanently addressed the real rights of women and ensured that they are not violated, with harsh punishments upon any entity that does so, individually or collectively. A Khilafah (Caliphate) is the real need of the time for women, not annual female holidays. This will be the correct way to address the plight of all women globally.

Imrana Mohammad