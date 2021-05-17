Muslim Rulers are Serving Oppressive Kuffar to Continue Oppression on Our Muslim Brotherhoods

“Srinagar: Jailed senior separatist leader and chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai died at the government medical college in Jammu where he had been transferred Tuesday.”

Comment:

May Allah have mercy on Ashraf Sehrai, he died being oppressed and a captive for several months under the hands of India’s deadly regime that intensified the bloodshed of all the sons of the Kashmir. We ask Allah’s mercy as he was one of the sons of the Islamic Ummah who was deliberately killed by the regime by neglecting his care. Why did he have to die in incarceration and not at his home amongst his kin and loved ones. Modi regime became so weak that an old infirm dying person is a threat to the state. Mr. Seharai was a political leader not a terrorist. May Allah curse his killers and the killers of the Ummah.

The revocation could not have been operationalised, the Modi government continues to be on test with respect to the claims made. Even the exiled Kashmiri Pandits feel obliged to make the point that the dominance of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state has carried little change in their conditions.

Revocation of Article 370 and 35A was purely a populist decision by Modi rather a political one, Modi government has been stuck politically as they never had any plans to settle the state after 5Th of August and now to rescue Modi from this quagmire Imran Bajwa regime instead of unleashing the sons of Salahudin and liberate Kashmir they are suggesting Modi (1) not change the demography in Occupied Kashmir, (2) India must not undertake any measures that alter the character of the region, in essence Imran Bajwa regime asked to reverse 35A, by doing so the pressure will be released from Modi. And this all has been done from regime in Pakistan in subservience of US and freed up Indian from this popular but non political action.

How many times do we see that Leadership emanates from this rotten man made system have ways to help the Ummah by removing the oppression afflicted by the kuffar but they do otherwise as it is evident in Afghanistan and they’re doing it in Kashmir as well.

Only under Khilafah (Caliphate) we will have the sincere leadership that fear Allah swt and implement Islam and remove oppression from our Muslim brothers and sisters whether in Kashmir, Afghanistan or Palestine and others. By striking the disbelievers with full force and teach them the lesson they will not forget until they reach their graves.

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Mohammad Adel