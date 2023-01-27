Muslim Children are Targets for the Gun Games of the Enemies of Islam

The Jewish entity says its forces appear to have unintentionally killed a 16-year-old Palestinian girl amid a gun battle with militants in the occupied West Bank.

The body of Jana Zakarneh was found on the roof of her house in Jenin after the firefight on Sunday night. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused “Israel” of killing the teenager “in cold blood”. Zakarneh is one of the youngest Palestinians killed this year.

Comment:

The comment of apparent disapproval by Prime Minister Shtayyeh deserves zero recognition as he himself is a partner to the murder and oppression of our Ummah. He does not offer the solution of Islam in the form of the Khilafah as the Prophet (saw) ordered. His acceptance to be a leader in circumstances that are opposite to Quran and Sunnah is a crime in itself. Allah (swt) forbade the existence of the entire social and political design of the region, but his “job” is to preserve this Haram as a false figure head to speak on behalf of Muslims. We do not give our consent to any of the Palestinian Authority’s statements, signings of agreements or votes of confidence. We stand with the verdict of Allah (swt) only as we fear the meeting of him on Yawm Alqiyama. The random shootings and targeting of our children with weapons is a daily norm that is nor accidental and we are not fooled by the crocodile tears of those that commit to animalistic and dehumanizing racism that is the ruling permit of the capitalist system. All kinds of terror are permitted in Secular states, its only semantics and marketing that distinguishes who get to be called “militant” or freedom fighter. Allah (swt) is the Creator of life and death but we are accountable for the violations of Muslims’ lives and giving permission to the enemies of Islam to have ruling in our lands. Our duty is to work tirelessly to save the ummah from the rule of Kufr and give the next generation of this Ummah their rights as defined in Quran and Sunnah.

(وَلَا تَقْتُلُوا النَّفْسَ الَّتِي حَرَّمَ اللَّهُ إِلَّا بِالْحَقِّ ذَٰلِكُمْ وَصَّاكُمْ بِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ)

“…take not life, which God hath made sacred, except by way of justice and law: thus doth He command you, that ye may learn wisdom.” [Al-Qur’an 6:151]

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Imrana Mohammad

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

