Muhyiddin becomes Malaysia Prime Minister, Mahathir Vows to Fight

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia’s prime minister on Sunday, an hour after his predecessor and former ally, Mahathir Mohamad, claimed he was the one with enough support to form a government and would prove it with a vote in Parliament. (SOURCE: Al Jazeera News)

Malaysia’s a mess

Mahathir’s machinations is making a mayhem in Malaysia after resigning to prove he is ‘not power hungry’ while he is now fighting to retake power. Added to the economic downturn, made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysians must now endure political turmoil. The calamity may yet continue. This power-grab pandemonium with Mahathir’s and Anwar’s, ‘flip-a-coin-coalition’, shifting allegiances, quicksilver principles, and amoral political deals is further complicated by the involvement of the US, lurking in the background. Expect the usual US regime-change routine (part II), with the latest choreographed ‘popular protests’, and its cast of indignant (but US compliant) ‘heroes’, ‘unclean’ (tidak Bersih) NGOs and false-fronted ‘Renaissance Fronts’.

It is democracy’s fault

And what brought this chaos to Malaysia? It is the inherent instability and systemic defects of democracy itself. It is useful, only to foreign powers as an open, ‘back-door’ to neo-colonisation.

The US used this ‘back-door’ of democracy to get a foot-hold in Malaysia. Under the guise of ‘promoting democracy’, US proxies funded, trained, and supported willing agents in the Pakatan Harapan coalition. The propaganda was prepared and the campaigns were shaped and coordinated. Brand new, ‘news’ sites, social media, analytics and big data technologies were brought into play. Tainted UMNO was the perfect foil. On the 6th of August, 2018 Daniel Twining, president of the International Republican Institute (IRI), excitedly proclaimed that, together with the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), they had succeeded (in effecting Malaysia’s regime change). American Christian evangelists celebrated the downfall of Malaysia’s ‘Muslim government’. Shameless collaborators, emerged from the shadows to proclaim their pride at being (labeled) ‘American agents’.

Mahathir formed Malaysia’s first ever kuffar-majority government, consisting a mix of nationalists, misoislamist, racist and liberal parties to rule over a Muslim majority country. The corruption that was attributed to Islam began almost immediately to the bewilderment of many Muslims. Malaysia had ignored Trump’s warning that the US always prioritises America’s national interests first, and it had subjugated much bigger nations to that end.

Democracy pretends to give agency to the common citizen, this is a lie

In reality, democracy steals the power of the individual and hands it over to the plutocrats, the rich and the devious. Social media has created a new societal phenomenon – ‘the dilution of truth’, and this has greatly undermined the credibility of any democratic process. Its algorithms disseminate disinformation at a scale and speed never experienced before. Britain, Germany and America have all claimed that Russia and others are continuously compromising their democracies.

Why should we put our lives in the hands of self-interested politicians and their masters?

In Secularism, God is removed from life and societal concerns. Instead, man-made laws define the good and bad, right and wrong. This puts man (Muslim or kuffar) as the legislator above Allah (swt). No surprise then that democracy produces deplorable governments which fail their people and create a material-centric society, where disparity grows and suffering increases.

Islam has shown the way

Revival of the people requires building a civilisation upon the correct, spiritual, ideological creed. This Islamic creed, the Aqeedah, requires action. Allah (swt) did not leave us to stumble in the darkness. Our welfare and that of our loved ones and society should never be surrendered to the made-up solutions of self-interested individuals or foreign states. Allah (swt) sent us the Guidance to lift us above our limitations and subservience to false leaders and protect us from the ravages of those that would enslave us. Rasulullah ﷺ came with the Message suitable for all time and all humankind, and it is our responsibility now to sincerely hearken to his call.

Muhammad Hamzah