Hizbut Tahrir Britain organised conferences in London (15th July) and Birmingham (16th July) on the topic of ‘Muhammad ﷺ: The Mercy, The Message, The Mission’ to explain the mission of Islam as embodied in the life of the last and final messenger to humankind, Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. His was a mission of hope, as he ﷺ showed the world a better way of living, such is the Mercy of Allah, Ar-Raheem. The message of Islam guides humanity from the darkness of ignorance into the light of the truth. Lies, deception and false ideologies pale in comparison to the profound Islamic way of life.

Dishonesty, ignorance, corrupt secular values, materialist beliefs; indeed, false idols dominate the lives of most people today. For all their talk of freedom, the wealthy elite in the West have sided with arrogant philosophers and selfish opportunists to deny us all real choice in our lives. Everyone is expected to passively nod in agreement to the obviously false and damaging beliefs and values, which were inconceivable only a generation before.

The Prophets of Allah were sent to their people to guide them out of similarly dark oppression to the light of truth; culminating in the momentous 23 year struggle of our Messenger Muhammad ﷺ against the ignorant pagan Arabs, until they too saw the light and their hearts were opened to Islam. This struggle did not end, but has continued for 14 centuries till today. Yet darkness has returned to the earth until the light of Islam was almost extinguished entirely.

[يُرِيدُونَ لِيُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَاللهُ مُتِمُّ نُورِهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ]

“They wish to extinguish Allah’s light with their mouths, but Allah will ˹certainly˺ perfect His light, even to the dismay of the disbelievers.” [TMQ As-Saff(61):8]

But Allah (ﷻ) has entrusted this same mission of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, to the Muslims of today, young and old, to carry the light of Islam into the darkest places until ignorance and oppression are no more.

The conferences elaborated on the life of the Prophet ﷺ and our role today in emulating it. Speakers explained how the events of the Seerah are connected to the dawah mission to carry Islam to the world, with strength and dignity. Despite the despotic regimes in the Muslim world who wish to hold this dawah back, and despite the individuals who cling to the last remnants of these regimes in hope of a measly reward in this life: the Shabab (youth) of this Ummah are waking up to realise their mission, preferring Allah (ﷻ)’s pleasure and reward, seeking to bring dignity to humanity once more.

Speakers showed how the message that was carried to people of Makkah was radical and revolutionary. Muhammad ﷺ came to change every aspect of that society, transforming it from a backward and oppressive place of darkness into a beacon of light for all humanity. This Seerah of the best example for humankind is in contrast with our situation today. So it should guide us to follow the same mission of the Prophet, carrying the same message, until Allah (ﷻ)’s Deen is established once more, and Muhammad ﷺreturns again a mercy for all the world.

Speakers narrated many events of the blessed Seerah of the Messenger ﷺ which elaborate the details of the mission of Islam, which we are today responsible for fulfilling its aims. The conference concluded with an explanation of the work that must be undertaken today, as a political party, the same way that the Prophet ﷺ demonstrated during his time.

Finally the work of Hizb ut Tahrir was presented to the conference attendees. Hizb ut Tahrir is the party that was established due to command of Allah (ﷻ) and works according to the Prophetic way, to resume the Islamic way of life that has been prevented since the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) just a century ago. We invite all Muslims to work with the party to unite the Ummah on the basis of Islam to carry the message of hope and light to the world, to complete the mission that the Messenger ﷺ started 14 centuries before.

28 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 – Sunday, 16th July 2023

