Mr. Speaker of Parliament! Sinan Pasha, Liberator of Tunisia from the Spanish, Represents the Khilafah State

After the hailstorm of questions from some people’s deputies about Rashid Ghannouchi’s visit to Turkey last Saturday, which coincides with the fall of the government of Al-Gamli, designated by Al-Nahda Movement, Mr. Rashid Ghannouchi, Speaker of the Tunisian Parliament and President of the Al-Nahda Movement, defended his visit, recalling Turkey’s favor for Tunisia and its people during the Ottomans when, in the year 1574 CE, Sinan Pasha led the Ottoman campaign against the Spanish occupation of Tunisia, and he managed to expel the Spaniards and save the people of Tunisia from the inquisition courts that would have killed them and join them with the adversity of their predecessors.

On this occasion, we want to remind Mr. Rashid Ghannouchi that the leader Sinan Pasha, who achieved that great victory, behind whom was a state that is the Ottoman Khilafah (Caliphate), and thanks to it, after the help of Allah Almighty, as it is the shield that protected Muslims against the enemies, according to the saying of the Noble Prophet ﷺ: «إِنَّمَا الإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ، يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ» “Verily the Imam is a shield from behind whom you fight and by whom you are protected”.

Therefore, praise for the role of the Ottoman leader requires praising the political system that created him, that is, the Khilafah that served as the shepherd protecting Ummah’s sanctities, and not praising Mustafa Kemal the destroyer of the Khilafah or the Turkish secular regime that failed the people of Ash-Sham and conspired against their revolution in favor of the Americans and Russians.

We call upon our brothers in Al-Nahda Movement to return to their Islamic reference if they are sincere to their Deen and revolution, as the revolution was not against Islam and Khilafah but rather against secularism and its tools. And we also call on them to work with us to achieve the good tidings of Rasulullah ﷺ, by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, so they win in this world and the Hereafter. «…ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Friday, 22nd Jumada I 1441 AH

17/01/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 23