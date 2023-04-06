Mourning of a Daw’ah Brother from the First Generation: Sheikh Dr. Abdul Halim Muhammad Al-Ramahi (Abu Imad)

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ˹with their lives˺, others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.” [Al-Ahzab 33:23]

Believing in the Qadaa of Allah Almighty, the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Jordan mourns to the Islamic Ummah and the people of Jordan in general and to the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir in particular, one of its loyal, patient and hopeful Shab, the great scholar brother:

Sheikh Dr. Abdul Halim Muhammad Al-Ramahi (Abu Imad)

Who passed away to the mercy of Allah Almighty at dawn of Sunday, the 11th of Ramadan 1444 AH, corresponding to the 2 April 2023 CE, at the age of about 84 years, where he spent his life in obedience to Allah Almighty and worked with Hizb ut Tahrir to resume the Islamic life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. He was not deterred by what he faced of injustice and abuse at the hands of the wrongdoers, nor what he suffered from his long illness, and he faced all of that while believing in Allah, his Lord and certain of His victory, patient and steadfast and anticipant (muh’tasib), without weakness or diminishing determination.

May Allah have mercy on our deceased, wide mercy, and dwell him in his spacious Jannah with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs, and the righteous. May Allah reward his family and relatives and give them patience and solace, and we only say what Allah has commanded us.

[الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“who, when faced with a disaster, say, “Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return.”[Al-Baqara 2:156].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Obituary

11 Ramadan 1444 – Sunday 2nd April 2023

No: 16 / 1444

(Translated)