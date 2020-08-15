Mothers Killed… Children Orphaned… And Submissive Humiliated Governments!!

A 23-year-old Palestinian woman was martyred by the bullets of the Zionist occupation forces during clashes in the city of Jenin, north of the West Bank in the Blessed Land – Palestine, after she was struck at dawn by bullets that penetrated her family home…

The Jewish entity continues with its arrogance, oppression, and shedding of the pure blood of innocents who committed no crime; without any accountability or censor…The latest and not the last (of its victims) is this young mother who woke up at dawn to prepare milk for one of her two young children, whom she feared for from the tear gas, so she went to close the window. One of the vicious soldiers shot her directly in her chest. They did not suffice with that but also prevented the ambulance from reaching her to save her.

What is the crime or offense committed by this woman?! She just wanted to protect her children and she was ‘rewarded’ by being killed in cold blood. All this and other incidents (took place), and we have not heard a voice denouncing what happened, neither from Dayton’s authority nor from others… Dayton’s authority is preoccupied with collecting taxes, and not caring for the people; its measures add extra hardship on the people to their distress. The puppet regimes in Muslim countries are immersed in humiliation and subservience. This caused the Jewish entity to roam freely and merrily in the Blessed Land-Palestine, killing its people, and desecrating its sanctities. Al-Aqsa Mosque’s sanctity is violated on a daily basis, by the cruel kaffir soldiers of the Jewish entity and the herds of its settlers, while the Jewish entity put severe restrictions on the entry of Muslims (to the mosque). Now it is proceeding to give the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil to the Jewish identity, while it forbids its people from entering it, so no call to prayer is heard and no prayer is held.

What is the crime committed by her two children? The older of them is only three years old. He was calling her but she did not hear and did not respond to his call?! And the baby is still waiting for milk?! We did not hear the voices from the rights advocates for women, children and families, and we did not see them protest against this crime. We also do not find them protesting against this criminality as much as they protest against the laws of Islam under the pretext of freedom and their stances for women and childrens rights!!

How miserable are these rights, governments and rulers? Where are you O Muslim armies to avenge this mother and the other victims of the Jewish entity and the subservient governments? Is it not time for the blood to boil in your veins for the crimes committed against us, and the humiliation and subservience we live in?! Remember this noble verse: وَإِذَا الْمَوْءُودَةُ سُئِلَتْ * بِأَيِّ ذَنبٍ قُتِلَت “And when the girl [who was] buried alive is asked * For what sin she was killed” [At-Takwir: 8-9]

They have buried her hopes, dreams, joys and safety, and only the Imam who defends such a martyr and her children will save them. We ask Allah to bring the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. La Hawla Wa La Quwata Ila Billah, there is no strength or power except from Allah.

Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Wednesday, 22nd Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

12/08/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 AH / 032