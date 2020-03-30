Mother of All Crimes Will Be Eliminated by Fulfilling the Mother of All Obligations

Ninety-nine years ago Hijri, a great disaster befell the Muslims, and a horrible crime was committed against them, as well as the generations after them; a crime which may be called the mother of all crimes. This crime was the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the crime of eliminating the Islamic Khilafah system, eliminating Allah’s (swt) Book and the Sunnah of His Prophet ﷺ from the status of ruling and as the reference point for the Islamic Ummah. The destruction of the Khilafah has led to the discontinuance of ruling by Islam and stopped actions according to the Qur’an and Sunnah. This is a blatant violation to what Allah (swt) said: وَأَنِ احْكُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ بِمَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ وَلَا تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ وَاحْذَرْهُمْ أَنْ يَفْتِنُوكَ عَنْ بَعْضِ مَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ إِلَيْكَ “And this (He commands): judge between them by what Allah has revealed, and follow not their vain desires, but beware of them lest they mislead you from any of that (teaching) which Allah has sent down to you” [Al-Maida: 49].

The mother of all crimes has opened the doors wide open for the Kuffar, as well as Muslims, to commit all possible crimes equally. So the Kuffar kill people, steal resources, violate the rights of others, plan over and roam about the lands of the Muslims, exactly as the wolf does with sheep whose shepherd is absent. As well as the Muslims, who commit all sorts of crimes that are punishable by the Islamic Shari’a, whether by legal punishment, compensation or chastisement, but they escape from the punishment, as these crimes do not contradict the current laws. Because of this, the record books of crimes committed are in a constant increase at the passing of every minute.

The abolishment of the Khilafah meant untying the folds of Islam. Abu Umamata Al-Baahili narrated that the Prophet ﷺ said: «ليُنْقَضَنَّ عُرَى الْإِسْلَامِ عُرْوَةً عُرْوَةً فَكُلَّمَا انْتَقَضَتْ عُرْوَةٌ تَشَبَّثَ النَّاسُ بِالَّتِي تَلِيهَا وَأَوَّلُهُنَّ نَقْضًا الْحُكْمُ وَآخِرُهُنَّ الصَّلَاةُ» “The knots of Islam will be undone one by one, each time a knot is undone the next one will be grasped, the first to be undone will be the Ruling and the last will be Prayer.” (Reported by Hakim and Ahmed)

Therefore, the only way to close the door of all possible crimes is to close the door of mother of all crime, which can only be achieved by working for the reestablishment of Khilafah, the mother of all obligations, which will make the knots of Islam strongly tied once again.

“The Imams (of the four madhabs: Abu Hanifa, Malik, Shaf’i, Ahmad) – may Allah have mercy on them – all agreed that the Imamah (Khilafah) is an obligation, and that the Muslims must appoint an imam (Khalifah) who implements the rites of the Deen and gives the oppressed justice against the oppressors, and they agreed that it is not permitted for there be over the Muslims, at any one time, two imams, in agreement or discord…” (The Jurisprudence of the Four Madhhabs [al-Fiqh ‘ala al-Madhahib al-Arba’a], 5:416.)

That is Imam al-Juzayri [d. 1360AH] speaking. A scholar of the 14th century AH and an authority of comparative fiqh. Here, he mentions what is the agreed upon position of all the Islamic jurisprudential schools of thought regarding the Khilafah, the same position from the time of the Companions (ra) until his time.

Leading classical authorities from all schools of thought saw the issue of Khilafah as absolutely critical, referring to it as being, “from the necessities of the shari’a that simply cannot be left” (al-Ghazali, al-Iqtisad fi al-I’tiqad, 199), “from the greatest interests of the Muslims and greatest pillars of the deen” (al-Amidi, Ghayat al-Muram, 366), “a pillar from the pillars of the Deen” (al-Qurtubi, al-Jami’ li Ahkam al-Qur’an, 1:265), “one of the greatest obligations of the Deen” (Ibn Taymiyya, al-Siyasah al-Shar’iyyah, 129), and “the most important of obligations” (al-Haskafi, Radd al-Muhtar, 1: 548).

In other words, not only is the Khilafah an obligation, it is one of the most important obligations; a pillar of Islam which simply cannot be left because without it, Islam, quite simply, cannot be implemented comprehensively.

It can be understood by looking in to the work of seeking nusrah carried by the Prophet ﷺ. The Prophet ﷺ undertook the action of seeking ‘Nusrah’ (i.e. seeking the support of the people of power in society who would believe in Islam and transfer authority to the Prophet). According to the Seerah, the Hijrah from Makkah to Madinah marks the transition from the phase in the Da’wah known as “Seeking the Nusrah” to the phase where Islam is implemented in the form of a state. The Hijrah of RasulAllah ﷺ was a direct result of seeking, and subsequently receiving the Nusrah. As narrated in the following hadith, Allah (swt) ordered the Prophet ﷺ to seek Nusrah: Ibn Abbas quotes Ali ibn Abi Talib (ra) who says: “When Allah (swt) ordered the Prophet to approach the Arab tribes, I and Abu Bakr accompanied the Prophet ﷺ to Mina until the court of the Arab tribes.” [On the authority of Ibn Abbas (ra) in Ibn Hajar’s Fath ul Bari]. The Prophet ﷺ persisted in seeking Nusrah until Allah (swt) blessed His Deen with Nusrah from the Ansar, who transferred their authority to the Prophet ﷺ by giving him the Ba’yah. His persistence on seeking the Nusrah demonstrates that this action (of seeking Nusrah) is fard (obligatory) when seeking authority for Islam.

After the Prophet ﷺ established the first Islamic State in Al-Madina Al-Munawwarah, he ﷺ and the Muslims with him and those who came after him, and who followed his footsteps, achieved something; they achieved the pleasure and love of Allah. So he called out to Jibreel (as); Oh Jibreel, I have loved these people, so love them, so Jibreel (as) called out to the Angels of the skies that Allah (swt) has loved these people, so love them, so the Angels moved to implement the order of the Divine love, which demeaned the plans of the Kuffar, and weakened their authority. Acceptance was then established for the Muslims on earth, and the lands were opened for them; the call spread for them widely, justice became widespread, and oppression was confined. The kings and leaders were exposed to their call, so whomever believed, Allah (swt) honoured them, and whomever disbelieved, Allah (swt) disgraced them, and the Angels of war pulled out their swords and fought alongside the lines of the Muslim Mujahideen, so clear victory came true. Allah (swt) said فَانْتَقَمْنَا مِنَ الَّذِينَ أَجْرَمُوا وَكَانَ حَقًّا عَلَيْنَا نَصْرُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ “We meted out Retribution: and it was due from us to aid those who believed” [Ar-Rum: 47].

This is exactly what we desire today, and work in earnest to repeat, for how valuable is the life of the Muslims under the rule of Al-Taghut (falsehood) and ignorance? What good is our existence after our authority has been taken away from us and our enemies have emerged upon us? We are in dire need of the pleasure of Allah (swt), and the reestablishment of his trust in us after the scales have overflowed.

With the help of Allah (swt) and His strength, we must look to return to the Khilafah, regardless of the cost, because we wish for our Lord to look upon us with the position of pleasure and mercy, and for the orders of Divine love to be renewed, so the schemes of the Kuffar will be removed from us, and acceptance will be established for us. And we, the members of Hizb ut Tahrir, love for you what we love for ourselves, and upon this we invite you and all the Muslims to work sincerely and in earnest, utilizing all energies, with the sincere and serious workers, who aim to re-establish the lost Khilafah, and the return of the missing shield, so that we take back our rightful positions between the nations, as bringers of happiness and as bringers of guidance. This is the honour in this world and in the Afterlife. Not one of you should neglect this mother of all duty to be the finest inheritors of the finest predecessors. So raise your determination, and motivate your sense of honour towards your Deen and Ummah, and let not the mass of falsehood and its influence cause you panic, for this stage is nearly over, and the line illustrating the work of those working for Khilafah is increasing at an astonishing rate, and their steps towards victory become closer and closer every day. Our trust in Allah (swt) is great and our hope for His nearing victory is untouched by even a single mark, and Allah (swt) has full power over His affairs, but most among humankind know not, and He, glory unto Him, is the One who said: وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَىٰ لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا “Allah has promised, to those among you who believe and work righteous deeds, that He will, of a surety, grant them in the land, inheritance (of power), as He granted it to those before them; that He will establish in authority their religion, the one which He has chosen for them; and that He will change (their state), after the fear in which they (lived), to one of security and peace” [An-Nur: 55].

Hameed Bin Ahmad

#أقيموا_الخلافة | #ReturnTheKhilafah | #YenidenHilafet