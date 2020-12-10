Mosques in Turkmenistan Remain Closed

As part of preventive measures against the spread of infectious diseases, the country’s mosques will remain closed until 1st of January 2021, reported Turkmenportal with reference to the Muftiate of Turkmenistan.

These measures were taken in accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary Commission of Turkmenistan for the Fight against Diseases from 26th of August 2020. Turkmenportal reported earlier that the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov himself signed a decree on the composition of the Extraordinary Commission of Turkmenistan to Combat the Spread of Diseases, which will prevent the spread of infection throughout the country.

Comment:

Recall that on the basis of the order of the Muftiate of Turkmenistan and according to the “Plan for Preparedness of Turkmenistan to Counteract the Coronavirus Pandemic and Take Rapid Response Measures”, all mosques in Turkmenistan were closed from July 13 to July 31, and after that these measures were extended until December 1.

Meanwhile, all other institutions in the country – markets, institutions, schools, etc. work as usual. It is also noteworthy that until today the Turkmen authorities have not recognized the fact that there are people infected with Coronavirus in the country.

It should be noted that Turkmenistan is not the only country in the region where under the pretext of fighting the spread of Coronavirus, mosques remain closed, while all other public institutions remain opened. For example, in Tajikistan all institutions, including schools, universities and markets, function as usual, while mosques throughout the country remain closed.

These actions of the authorities of the Central Asian countries are just an another sign of the main vector of their foreign policy – the fight against Islam and the prevention of Islamic revival in the region, because only for this purpose these secular tyrannical regimes were established in this region and remain protected by Russia and America.

Each action of these regimes is directed to their main goal, and, naturally, when such a convenient pretext for closing mosques as the Coronavirus epidemic appeared, they did not hesitate to use it. However, all these steps against Islam do not in any way hinder the Islamic revival in the region, rather, on the contrary, they fill the cup of patience of the peoples to bring a political explosion, which sooner or later will occur due to the fatigue of the population from secular tyrants, who have been tortured them for almost three decades.

Undoubtedly, the time of lawlessness on the part of tyrants will soon end, as will end their unjust rule of unbelief and crimes against believers. Allah The Allmighty said: يُرِيدُونَ أَن يُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللَّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَيَأْبَى اللَّهُ إِلَّا أَن يُتِمَّ نُورَهُ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ “They wish to extinguish Allah’s light1 with their mouths, but Allah will only allow His light to be perfected, even to the dismay of the disbelievers” [9:32].

Muhammad Mansour