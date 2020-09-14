Modi Changes Kashmir’s Demography by Force

Yet the Bajwa-Imran Regime Restrains Pakistan’s Armed Forces in Blind Obedience to the United States

Despite the Coronavirus disease pandemic, the tyrannical Modi regime issued 430,000 new domicile certificates within Occupied Kashmir to forcibly change its demographics through “settlers,” following the evil designs of the Jewish entity in Palestine and China in East Turkestan (Xinjiang). Ensuring that the Hindu State’s occupation forces faces no obstacles, the Bajwa-Imran regime tightly restrains Pakistan’s armed forces, in blind obedience to Washington, whilst presenting lame excuses and lip service, whether it is pleas to the UN and the OIC, or tweets and videos. Frustrating the Muslims of Kashmir so that they give up all hope of liberation, the regime is dismantling the once powerful Jihadi structure, to starve them of essential support across the Line of Control, using FATF as an excuse of compulsion. The regime restrains Pakistan’s willing and able troops, even though India is locked in severe border tensions with China and facing a spirited Muslim resistance in Indian Occupied Kashmir, whilst her military is stretched and divided over two separate fronts, hampered by outdated weaponry and crippled by low troop morale.

The political and military leadership have lost many opportunities to liberate Kashmir because of their slavery to colonialist powers. In 1948, despite liberating large swathes of Kashmir, the political and military leadership did not provide armored vehicles to smash the defenses of Srinagar Airport. It did not seize the opportunity to mobilize the armed forces to liberate Kashmir during the Indo-China war of 1962. In 1965, at the lightly defended Akhnoor sector, it lost a golden chance to liberate Kashmir by making a costly operational pause, which allowed India to bolster retreating troops. In 1999, it caved to international pressure during the Kargil Crisis. And today, the Bajwa-Imran regime is abandoning Kashmir to please the US. Due to blind reliance on colonialist powers and their international structures, traitors in Pakistan’s political and military leadership have so far lost Gurdaspur, Hyderabad Deccan, Bengal, Siachen and most of Kashmir. So who will halt this chain of treachery?

O Sincere Officers of Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

Every treachery results in the immense suffering of hundreds of thousands of our mothers, sisters, daughters and sons, whether it is through killing, torture, mutilation or rape. Muslim blood is spilled in rivers, when RasulAllah ﷺ said that: «لَزَوَالُ الدُّنْيَا أَهْوَنُ عَلَى اللَّهِ مِنْ قَتْلِ مُؤْمِنٍ بِغَيْرِ حَقٍّ» the blood of a single Muslim is of greater sanctity than the Sacred Ka’aba towards which we face in every Salah! Expressing sorrow, grief or incapability is not enough, surely. The Bajwa-Imran regime is restraining you today solely upon the order of the US. Halt this treachery by extending your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, so that you change the tide of history, with the Help of Allah (swt) and whilst earning His (swt) Pleasure. This magnificent opportunity awaits those of you who are zealous to follow the footsteps of your noble predecessor in extending Nussrah, Saad bin Muaz (ra). So come forth to grant your Nussrah so that the Muslims of Kashmir see an end to their numerous decades under brutal occupation. Allah (swt) said, وَمَنْ يَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى اللَّهِ فَهُوَ حَسْبُهُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ بَالِغُ أَمْرِهِ قَدْ جَعَلَ اللَّهُ لِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدْراً “And Whosoever puts his trust in Allah, then He (swt) will suffice him. Verily, Allah will accomplish His purpose. Indeed Allah has set a measure for all things.” [At-Talaq :3].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Thursday, 15th Muharram 1442 AH

03/09/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 08