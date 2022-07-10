Minbar Ummah: Takbeers and Tahleels in the Town of Killi

A revival of the Prophet Muhammad’s (saw) Sunnah during the first 10 days of Dhu al-Hijjah.

A march of Takbeers & Tahleel in the city of Killi

Thursday, 08 Dhul-Hijjah 1443 corresponding to 07 July 20221 CE

Minbar Ummah: Disclaimer: Ummah’s Minbar is a designated channel that airs selected Khilafah (Caliphate) recordings prepared by the people of our Ummah. The recordings are not issued by Hizb ut Tahrir or any of its official sections; rather they are recordings from the people of our Islamic Ummah; which are published on our site to publish the goodness for Islam and Muslims.