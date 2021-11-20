Military Deal with Crusader France is Betrayal to Allah, His Rasul ﷺ and the Believers

With utter disgust, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Bangladesh condemns Sheikh Hasina’s wicked move to sign a deal on defense cooperation with Colonialist Crusader France, who has a long history of animosity against Islam and the Muslims. Not only had France played a major role to destroy the Uthmani Khilafah (Caliphate) along with Britain in 1924, but also maintains its colonialist influence till today in Algeria and other Muslims lands in Africa by supporting its agents over there. How can someone who claims to be a ‘ruler’ of the Muslims seek cooperation from evil Emmanuel Macron who ensured that the disgusting Charlie Hebdo cartoons are projected on government buildings in France to insult our beloved RasulAllah (saw)! How corrupt a Muslim’s soul can become while she befriends a crusader who banned street prayers of the Muslims, closed numerous Islamic private schools and hundreds of mosques across France in the name of combating ‘extremist Islam”! Indeed, this deal shows that Hasina’s loyalty (Al Wala’) is for the colonial disbelievers and her disavowal and hatred (Al Bara’) is for the believers and Islam.

As Bangladesh is increasingly becoming a focal point of geopolitical competition among various powers, a defense deal with France will serve the interest of Colonialist Britain, by pushing its agent Hasina government towards France and the European Union to keep her out of American influence. This is the age-old British policy to keep its agents out of American influence by gaining support from other powerful nations, in the same way in Myanmar it pushed its agent the military junta towards China, and in the past pushed Muammar Gaddafi of Libya and Saddam of Iraq towards Soviet Russia (though, in their times of real need Britain characteristically abandoned both of them). Therefore, Hasina is not even a real statesman who can maneuver with the Kafir Colonialists to liberate the country from their clutches. Rather, she is a mere Colonialist agent who is turning the country into the hotbed of colonialist aspirations only for her meager benefits.

O Sincere Officers in the Military, this noble Ummah witnessed rulers like Sultan Abdul Hamid who forced France to ban a play intended to insult our RasulAllah (saw) by threatening to declare Jihad against her. Whereas, secular democracy has gifted us rulers like Hasina who shakes hand with the one who insults our Prophet (saw) and is among the fiercest enemies of Islam. Therefore, when our traitorous rulers want you to be the submissive servants of our enemy, it is a great sin that you remain silent and do not respond especially when you hold the real power. So, disassociate yourselves from these disgraceful secular rulers, and rush towards bringing back the promised second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) by giving ‘nusrah’ (material support) to the truthful party Hizb ut Tahrir. The imminent Khilafah will restore your lost glory and might so that once again France bows down to you to save herself from humiliation. History is the witness of how our Khalifah (Caliph) Sulayman Al Qanooni used his military power to rescue the French King Francis I who was captured by the Romans at the Battle of Pavia in 1525 CE. The ancestors of ungrateful criminal Macron sought help from the Khilafah to save themselves from humiliation, and the time is coming very soon when France will again be on her knees begging us for mercy. Allah (swt) says:

﴿يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ لاَ تَتَّخِذُواْ الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاء بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاء بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللّهَ لاَ يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ﴾

“O you who believe! Take not the Jews and Christians as Auliya (friends, protectors, helpers), they are but Auliya of each other. And if any amongst you takes them (as Auliya) then surely, he is one of them. Verily, Allah guides not those people who are Zalimuun (oppressors).” [Al-Maa’ida: 51].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

9th Rabii’ II 1443 – Sunday, 14th November 2021

No: 1443 / 06