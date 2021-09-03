Matters of Caution, After Achieving Authority in Kabul

CIA Director William Burns reportedly held a secret meeting in Afghanistan Monday (23/08/21) with the Taliban’s de facto leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar – the highest-level diplomatic encounter since the militant group toppled the government in Kabul. President Biden sent the top US spy to meet Baradar in Kabul on Monday as the administration continues efforts to evacuate American citizens and allies amid chaos at the airport in the fallen capital, US officials told the Washington Post on condition of anonymity. Baradar, who headed the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, is one of the top leaders in the Islamist group that swept through Afghanistan and took power in Kabul on Aug. 15. He spent eight years behind bars after the CIA arrested him 11 years ago in a joint operation the agency conducted with Pakistan, the Washington Post reported. Baradar, a close friend of the Taliban’s founding supreme leader Mohammad Omar, later served as the Taliban’s chief negotiator in peace talks with the US in Qatar that resulted in an agreement with the Trump administration on the withdrawal of American forces. (New York Post).

Comment:

Both in Afghanistan and throughout the world, Muslims rejoiced at the victory of the people of Afghanistan, against the head of Kufr, the United States. It was a victory over America in one of the many battles that Washington has waged against the Islamic world, in the wake of 9-11. The US termed the war as a “crusade” and a “War on Terror.” The indications of this victory over the US are many. The most important of them is the failure of America in successfully countering Muslims in any battle, even if it is against those who are far less in numbers, equipment and wealth. In addition, Muslims rejoiced with respect to prospects for the return of ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed, which has been absent for more than 100 Hijri years since the destruction of the Ottoman Caliphate in 1924. For these two reasons, the Muslims rejoiced over the victory of their brothers in Afghanistan against America.

However, the great joy over the victory must not overshadow within us what is obliged upon Muslims all over the world, including those who control Afghanistan, in the next critical stage. In order to know that we must refer back to the pure Seerah of the Prophet (saw) that guides us as to what is obliged upon us, after victory and empowerment. We clearly find that in the actions of the Messenger of Allah (saw), when he (saw) arrived in Madina Munawwara, having made Hijrah from Makkah Mukarama. He (saw) made a brotherhood between the Muhajireen and the Ansaar. He (saw) laid firm foundations for the nascent Islamic State. He (saw) made its constitution based on the Noble Quran and the Blessed Sunnah. He (saw) ensured the state was secure, from surrounding nations and tribes. Then he (saw) began the Islamic conquests, until the state expanded towards the borders with both Rome and Persia.

Thus, it is an obligation upon those who acquired the ruling in Kabul to emulate the actions of the Messenger of Allah (saw). They must clasp their hands with the hands of sincere people amongst the Ummah from Hizb ut Tahrir, which Allah (swt) has blessed with intimate knowledge of Shariah and political awareness. Indeed, it is the most capable to steer ruling by Islam, under the shade of Islamic Khilafah system. So, the sincere from amongst Taliban must clasp their hands to the hands of those in Hizb Tahrir, so that they will be able to draw-up the Shariah and practical plans to re-establish the Islamic Khilafah Rashida (Rightly-Guided Caliphate) upon the Method of Prophethood, thereby announcing the restoration of Islamic ruling.

Indeed, the preservation of victory, as well as the preparation to announce the Khilafah and the Islamic ruling system, necessitate cautions against both the intrusive domestic and external enemies, who seek to ambush Islam and Muslims. As for the internal enemies, they are the agents groomed and raised by America. They came with America, astride American tanks, such as Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai. They are loyal agents to the head of Kufr, America. Their hands are indelibly stained with the blood of Muslims. It is not permitted to sit with them for negotiations in any subsequent steps. Instead, they must be held accountable for the high treason they have committed.

It is true that the Messenger of Allah (saw) forgave the people of Makkah who oppressed him (saw) and he (saw) said, «اذْهَبُوا فَأَنْتُمْ الطُّلَقَاءُ» “Go forth, for you are free.” However, he (saw) did not forgive six persons who excessively harmed Islam and Muslims. An-Nasai narrated in his Sunan from Musab ibn Sa’d who reported from his father,

لَمَّا كَانَ يَوْمُ فَتْحِ مَكَّةَ أَمَّنَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ ﷺ النَّاسَ إِلاَّ أَرْبَعَةَ نَفَرٍ وَامْرَأَتَيْنِ وَقَالَ ‏اقْتُلُوهُمْ وَإِنْ وَجَدْتُمُوهُمْ مُتَعَلِّقِينَ بِأَسْتَارِ الْكَعْبَةِ

“The Messenger of Allah (saw) gave protection to the people except for four men and two women. He (saw) said, ‘Kill them, even if you find them clinging to the covers of Ka’bah.’”

In addition, agents like Hamid Karzai and those who were with him in the previous government, will not hesitate to undermine Islam and Muslims, if America instructs them to do so. Some of these infiltrators are representatives of agent states like Qatar and others. Allah (swt) says,

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ)

“O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people.” [TMQ Surah al-Maida 5: 51].

As for the issue of exercising caution regarding external enemies, America did not violate our lands for either trade or tourism alone. Instead, the US came as a colonialist power to prevent the establishment of Islam, under the shade of the Islamic Khilafah, and to plunder the wealth of Muslims. Therefore, no-one from the Taliban, or others, must ever hold the notion that America can be either a friend or an ally. Instead, the US will always remain as the archenemy, who ambushes Islam and Muslims unfailingly. Such meetings with the American spy chief will not serve the project of Islam and its revival. Take heed from those who preceded you in the struggle like the Palestine Liberation Organization, PLO, who accepted to sit with the Jews and ended up being loyal to Jews. Allah (swt) said,

(وَلَا تُؤْمِنُوا إِلَّا لِمَن تَبِعَ دِينَكُمْ قُلْ إِنَّ الْهُدَى هُدَى اللَّهِ أَن يُؤْتَى أَحَدٌ مِّثْلَ مَا أُوتِيتُمْ أَوْ يُحَاجُّوكُمْ عِندَ رَبِّكُمْ قُلْ إِنَّ الْفَضْلَ بِيَدِ اللَّهِ يُؤْتِيهِ مَن يَشَاءُ وَاللَّهُ وَاسِعٌ عَلِيمٌ)

“And do not trust except those who follow your religion.” Say, “Indeed, the [true] guidance is the guidance of Allah. [Do you fear] lest someone be given [knowledge] like you were given or that they would [thereby] argue with you before your Lord?” Say, “Indeed, [all] bounty is in the hand of Allah – He grants it to whom He wills. And Allah is all-Encompassing and Wise.” [TMQ Surah Aal-i Imran 3: 73].

أفغانستان# #Afganistan #Afghanistan

Bilal Al-Muhajir – Wilayah Pakistan