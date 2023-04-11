Masjid Al Aqsa: Third Friday Jummah Activities in Ramadan al-Mubarak 1444 AH – 2023 CE

Third Friday Bait Al-Maqdis, 16 Ramadan 1444 AH – 07 April 2023 CE
Talks delivered in the Compound of Masjid Al-Aqsa
[وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]
“…And should they seek help from you in the matter of religion” [Surah Anfal: Aya 72]
Al-Aqsa is under Siege & Under Fire… when will the Defenders Come and Break the Shackles?!
Thinker Sheikh Nidal Siam (Abu Ibrahim)
Talks delivered in the Qibly al-Musalla
– Introduction –
Awakening the Ummah
By Honorable Sheikh Saeed Al-Karmi (Abu Abdul Rahman)
First Talk
The Innocence of Masjid Al-Aqsa to…
By Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameirah (Abu Abdallah)
Second Talk
Calling to the Armies is the only Solution for Liberation
by Political Thinker Ahmed Al-Khatwani (Abu Hamza)
Question & Answer Segment
by Political Thinker Ahmed Al-Khatwani (Abu Hamza)
Interactive Discussion & Concluding Duaa
By Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameirah (Abu Abdallah)