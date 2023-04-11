Activism, Middle East, Multimedia, Side Feature, Video
Published on 11th April 2023
Leave a comment

Masjid Al Aqsa: Third Friday Jummah Activities in Ramadan al-Mubarak 1444 AH – 2023 CE

written by Editorial

Third Friday Bait Al-Maqdis, 16 Ramadan 1444 AH – 07 April 2023 CE

Talks delivered in the Compound of Masjid Al-Aqsa

[وَإِنِ ‌اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“…And should they seek help from you in the matter of religion” [Surah Anfal: Aya 72]

Al-Aqsa is under Siege & Under Fire… when will the Defenders Come and Break the Shackles?!

Thinker Sheikh Nidal Siam (Abu Ibrahim)

Talks delivered in the Qibly al-Musalla

– Introduction –

Awakening the Ummah

By Honorable Sheikh Saeed Al-Karmi (Abu Abdul Rahman)

First Talk

The Innocence of Masjid Al-Aqsa to…

By Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameirah (Abu Abdallah)

Second Talk

Calling to the Armies is the only Solution for Liberation

by Political Thinker Ahmed Al-Khatwani (Abu Hamza)

Question & Answer Segment

by Political Thinker Ahmed Al-Khatwani (Abu Hamza)

Interactive Discussion & Concluding Duaa

By Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameirah (Abu Abdallah)

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.