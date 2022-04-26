Masjid al-Aqsa Third Friday Jumaa Activities in Ramadan Mubarak 1443AH

– Third Friday –

Bait Al-Maqdis, 21 Ramadhan 1443 AH – 22 April 2022 CE

Talks delivered in the Qibly al-Musalla

– Introductory Talk –

– First Talk –

What is pure Deen?

by the Honorable Sheikh Saeed Al Karmi (Abu Abdul Rahman)

– Second Talk –

The scholars are a part of the problem, not a part of the solution!

with the Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameira (Abu Abdullah)

– Third Talk –

The developments in Libya!

with Political Thinker Ahmad Khatwani (Abu Hamza)

– Question and Answer –

with Political Thinker Ahmad Khatwani (Abu Hamza)

– Interactive Session & Supplication (Duaa) –

with the Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameira (Abu Abdullah)