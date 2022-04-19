Masjid Al Aqsa: Second Friday Jumaa Activities in Ramadan Mubarak 1443 AH

– Second Friday –

Bait Al-Maqdis, 14 Ramadhan 1443 AH – 15 April 2022 CE

Talks delivered in the Qibly al-Musalla

– Introductory Talk –

Who is for Al-Aqsa and Palestine from the Settlers’ Tyranny?!

By Sheikh Muhammad Ayed (Abu Abdullah)

– First Talk –

What does the Ummah rise for?!

by the Honorable Sheikh Saeed Al Karmi (Abu Abdul Rahman)

– Second Talk –

The greatest effort should be made before the event, not after it!

by the Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameira (Abu Abdullah)

– Third Talk –

The Issue of the Aqsa is the Issue for all Muslims!

by Political Thinker Ahmad Khatwani (Abu Hamza)

– Fourth Talk –

Reasons for the rise in the Russian ruble exchange rate!

by Political Thinker Ahmad Khatwani (Abu Hamza)

– Question and Answer –

with Political Thinker Ahmad Khatwani (Abu Hamza)

– Interactive Session & Supplication (Duaa) –

with the Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameira (Abu Abdullah)