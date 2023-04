– Al-Aqsa Mosque –

Appeals on the 27th night of Ramadan 1444 AH

Al-Quds – The Blessed Land – Palestine

Tuesday night, 27 Ramadan 1444 AH – 18 April 2023 CE

– First Appeal –

Where is the message directed?!

by Sheikh Nidhal Siyam (Abu Ibrahim)

– Second Appeal –

Muslim Armies… Are they performing their duty?

by the Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameira (Abu Abdullah)

Question & Answer and Duaa

by the Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameira (Abu Abdullah)