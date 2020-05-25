Man-Made Systems are Doomed to Fail

After the Kaffir states united against the Khilafah State (Caliphate) and overthrew it in 1924 CE, and divided the Muslim lands into meager states, the Ummah was afflicted with regimes who are without authority from Allah, corrupt man-made regimes, whose rulers are agents and guards to the East and the West, ruling the Muslims with secular systems obtained from the systems of the Kaffir West. Since then, the Islamic Ummah’s dignity was lost and it has never seen one day of happiness or true victory. Moreover, the Muslims lost all meaning of happiness and lived a miserable life; their wealth was plundered and their honor was violated, and so, the Ummah fell and declined from the state of leadership and sovereignty to resorting to the Taghoot (powers of evil), clinging to the weak ropes of Kufr, leaving the strong rope of Allah (swt). He (swt) says: ‏أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ يَزْعُمُونَ أَنَّهُمْ آمَنُواْ بِمَا أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ وَمَا أُنزِلَ مِن قَبْلِكَ يُرِيدُونَ أَن يَتَحَاكَمُواْ إِلَى الطَّاغُوتِ وَقَدْ أُمِرُواْ أَن يَكْفُرُواْ بِهِ وَيُرِيدُ الشَّيْطَانُ أَن يُضِلَّهُمْ ضَلاَلاً بَعِيداً‏ “Have you not seen those who claim to have believed in what was revealed to you, [O Muhammad], and what was revealed before you? They wish to refer legislation to Taghut, while they were commanded to reject it; and Satan wishes to lead them far astray…” [An-Nisa: 60].

Those rotten man-made systems are patchworks of the capitalist ideology that is imposed on people, which is based on the separation of religion from state, becoming with time the separation of religion, values and morals from life. Those are the capitalist values and concepts that only give value to the materialistic value in life. Humankind lost stability and safety under its shadow, and was replaced by misery in various aspects of social, economic and political life, until life became an unbearable hell.

The following are three of the truest examples of the failure of these man-made systems in achieving justice and a decent life for humankind:

The succession of economic crises: The implementation of these capitalist systems is a major reason for all the economic conditions that the world suffers from, which is represented in the state of destructive rise in prices, the decline in the value of local currencies, the cash and liquidity crisis, and restrictions on people’s jobs through excessive taxes, as well as unemployment. But when the early Muslims applied the divine system, justice reached the top, that the wolf ate with the sheep, wheat was scattered on the tops of the mountains for birds to eat, and the caliph stood, addressing the cloud: “Go, wherever you rain, I will collect your taxes”, so life was full of comfort, peace and tranquility. Deprivation of protection and safety: which are among the basics and necessities of life, but we do not need a lot of evidence and proofs to prove the failure of secular states to provide security and safety for their citizens, because people’s lives are cheap and worth nothing in light of perishing and decaying laws and regulations that do not preserve the dignity and value of the human being. While in the Islamic system, security is a top priority for the state, the Prophet ﷺ says: «مَنْ أَصْبَحَ مِنْكُمْ مُعَافًى فِي جَسَدِهِ، آمِناً فِي سِرْبِهِ، عِنْدَهُ قُوتُ يَوْمِهِ، فَكَأَنَّمَا حِيزَتْ لَهُ الدُّنْيَا بِحَذَافِيرِهَا» “Whoever among you wakes up physically healthy, feeling safe and secure within himself, with food for the day, it is as if he acquired the whole world.” Poor health care: which was recently disclosed by the Covid-19 virus, as the number of confirmed cases of this virus exceeded three million, while leaving at least 208,973 deaths worldwide. This is in addition to disrupting people’s lives with random decisions without implementing any of the necessary and correct measures up to this point in light of the deteriorating economic conditions; therefore, these systems have been unable to solve people’s basic problems as they do not care about the people nor fear for them. However, health in Islam is a basic need that the state must provide to all citizens, that is because the health of the body is one of the greatest affairs of the citizens, and looking after the affairs of the people is an obligation of the state according to the Hadith: «الإِمَامُ رَاعٍ وَهُوَ مَسْؤُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ» “A ruler is a guardian and is responsible(for his subjects)”. Thus, providing medicine is obligatory for the state and not providing it to the people leads to harm, the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «لَا ضَرَرَ وَلَا ضِرَارَ» “There should neither be harming (of others without cause), nor reciprocating harm (between two parties).” In this respect, too, the state must guarantee the treatment of its citizens, and this guarantee is manifested in the state using all its strength in implementing what is related to it to fund its programs and to monitor it.

All of this and more is due to the application of man-made systems and their detachment from Allah’s method in ruling under the name of democracy and Capitalism, transgressing the right of deism to the Creator of the heavens and the earth, may Allah the Almighty be exalted.

True stability, tranquility, and a comfortable life will only be achieved in light of the application of the system that Allah (swt) sent down, as He is the Creator of all human beings. Islam is the only system capable of solving people’s economic, social, political and health problems, applied in the righteous Khilafah state on the method of the Prophethood, which builds all its institutions, apparatus, systems, and constitution on Shari’ah rulings that emanate from the Islamic Aqeedah that is the ideology of the Ummah, the place of its honor and the source of its glory. Allah (swt) says:

إِنِ الْحُكْمُ إِلَّا لِلَّهِ أَمَرَ أَلَّا تَعْبُدُوا إِلَّا إِيَّاهُ ذَلِكَ الدِّينُ الْقَيِّمُ وَلَكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ

“All authority to govern rests only with Allah. He has commanded that you serve none but Him. This is the Right Way of life, though most people are altogether unaware.” [Yusuf: 40]

Rana Mustafa