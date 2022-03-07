Malaysia Online Khilafah Conference Rajab 1443 AH: Islam Kaffah Can Only Be Realized Under the Khilafah

On the occasion of the 101 Hijri anniversary of the demolition of the Khilafah State on 28 Rajab Muharram 1342 AH and the conclusion of the extensive campaign launched by Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia throughout the month of Rajab 1443 AH under the title “Islam Kaffah Can Only Be Realized Under the Khilafah” to educate Muslims about the importance and greatness of the imposition of the establishment of Islam and its complete implementation under the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) State. Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia organized an online global conference entitled:

“Islam Kaffah Can Only Be Realized Under the Khilafah”

Eleven speeches were presented by distinguished members of Hizb ut Tahrir from the Blessed Land- Palestine, Australia, Turkey, Kenya, Britain, Sudan, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Tuesday, 28 Rajab 1443 AH – 01 March 2022 CE