Malaysia: Events Marking the 102nd Anniversary of the Destruction of the Khilafah State

In conjunction with the Remembrance of the Fall of the Khilafah (Caliphate) throughout the month of Rajab this year, 1444 AH, Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia organised a series of Hybrid Seminars emphasizing on the historical relation between the Khilafah and the Malay World, and the obligation of the Muslims to re-establish it.

First Seminar:

Date: 22/01/2023

Title: The Entry of Islam into Malay World: What You Should Know?

Speaker: 1. Ustaz Abdul Hakim Othman

2. Ustaz Ishan Ibrahim

In this Seminar, both speakers discussed on the history of how Islam came to the Malay World. Both speakers highlighted the active role of the Ulamas and envoys sent by the Khilafah in spreading the message of Islam to the Malay World, in contrast to the views by certain historians that the spread of Islam to this region was solely a “by-product” of the Muslim merchants from the Middle East and India.

After proving that the coming of Islam to the Malay World is inseparable with the orders and obligation of Khilafah to spread Islam across the globe, the speakers stressed the points that the history of Khilafah is not only to be studied, but also to be understood as part of Islamic divine rules especially on the obligation of Muslims being united under its rule.

Second Seminar:

Date: 29/01/2023

Title: The Historical Links Between Khilafah and the Malay World

Speaker: 1. Bro. Abbas Ismail

2. Dr. Norazlan Shah

In this Seminar, both speakers discussed the historical relationship between the Khilafah and the Malay World. Br. Abbas presented the empirical evidences from artefacts and manuscripts to prove the existence of active relation between the Khilafah and rulers in this region. It is evident that the relationship between Khilafah and rulers in the Malay World has been established as early as the Ummayad times.

Meanwhile, Dr. Norazlan provided a lot of evidence in support of the good relation between Khilafah Uthmaniyyah and the Malays in this region especially during the First World War and the demise of the Khilafah afterwards. The relation was so close and obvious, despite of all hindrances and threats posed by the Western colonialists to the Malays.

Third Seminar:

Date: 05/02/2023

Title: The Fall of Khilafah, the West Invasion and the Fight of the Malay World

Speaker: Dr Muhammad Abu Al-Ain

In this Seminar, the speaker stressed on the efforts of the weakening Khilafah Uthmaniyyah (Ottoman Caliphate) in re-strengthening the Islamic bond between the Khilafah and Muslims of the world, including in the Malay lands. He then moved on to the events that brought about the fall of the Khilafah in Turkey.

The speaker then continues with the colonisation efforts of the West to conquer the Muslim worlds and the efforts of Muslims in the Malay World to fight against the Western colonial powers. Several facts were presented to show that the Malay World had a close relationship with the Khilafah which was manifested in its effort to fight the colonising West, especially the British.

Fourth Seminar:

Date: 12/02/2023

Title: The Western Efforts in Preventing the Re-Establishment of Khilafah

Speaker: 1. Dr. Norazlan Shah

2. Bro. Wan Hisham Wan Salleh

The first speaker explained in detail about the British agenda and efforts to prevent Malay-Muslims to return to Islamic ruling since its occupation in the Malay Land. They have not only occupied the land and implemented their ruling system, but also spent all efforts to prevent the Muslims in this region to re-build any relation with the Khilafah, and finally to prevent the re-establishment of the Khilafah.

The second speaker highlighted the global efforts by the West to prevent the Muslim Ummah to return to Khilafah upon the method of the Prophethood. The speaker also stressed the importance of Muslims to realize the Kuffar agenda in keeping us separated and weak by nation-states and nationalism planted in the body of the Ummah.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Malaysia

Follow & Share Campaign Hashtags:

Time4Khilafah, EstablishKhilafah, ReturnTheKhilafah, RealChange, KhilafahBringsRealChange, بالخلافة_يحصل_التغيير_الحقيقي, يموا_الخلافة, كيف_تقام_الخلافة , YenidenHilafet, HakikiDeğişimHilafetle, rajab28, 28rajab, 3rdmarch1924