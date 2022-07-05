Major (Rtd) Khalid Butt, may Allah (swt) have mercy on him, is an Example to all Military Officers of the Required Strong Stance in the Service of Allah (swt)

[إِنَّا ِلِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will return.” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:156]

May Allah (swt) have raised Major Khalid Butt sinless, for the severe illness he bore with dignified patience. May Allah (swt) grant Sabran Jameelan to his family for this great loss. We ask that his righteous progeny are an abundant source of ongoing reward for him, through his upright tarbiyyah of them and constant, unrelenting support. Indeed, we remember Major Khalid’s intense love for the Deen of Truth, grief over the sad state of Islamic Ummah and serious regard towards the Dawah for the implementation of the Deen.

We remember Major Khalid’s tireless efforts to secure the release of Naveed Butt, his brother-in-law and official spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Pakistan. Indeed, we recall Major Khalid’s strong stance against the tyrants, bearing their brutal retaliation with patience, during illness and advanced age. We remember how he personally conveyed a letter from Hizb ut Tahrir to the tyrant Musharraf, which commanded him to enjoin the good and forbid the evil, whilst demanding that he hand over power to the Ummah, which he usurped from the Muslims, so that Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood is established, without any more, costly delay.

O Allah! Our hearts are heavy with grief and our eyes are filled with tears through our love for Major Khalid. So, we beseech you, Allah (swt), in these blessed days of Dhul Hijjah, to honor Major Khalid with the company of the Anbiyya (as), the martyrs, the truthful and the righteous, in an eternal abode of bliss. Allah (swt) said,

[مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا]

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge with their lives, others are waiting their turn. They have never changed their commitment in the least.” [TMQ Surah Al Ahzab 33:23].

O Officers of the Armed Forces of Pakistan!

Your brother-in-arms and respected elder, Major Khalid, has passed on to the mercy of his Lord (swt), after good service to Allah (swt). His strong stances, in advanced age and illness, is a strong reminder to all of you of your duty today. Fear Allah (swt) as He must be feared and serve Allah (swt) as He (swt) must be served. Serve Allah (swt) with full vigor, in your youth and health, so that you may face Allah (swt) with evidence for you and not against you. The grave situation demands a strong decisive stance from every one of you, where you mobilize your power in support of the Muslims and the Deen of Allah (swt). Uproot the tyrants and grant Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood.

3 Dhu al-Hijjah 1443 – MOnday, 4th July 2022

