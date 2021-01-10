Mahdi Al-Mashat had a Dream!

And When He Woke Up, He Publicly Disavowed Responsibility Over Those Whom He Appointed Himself as their Ruler

The so-called Head of the Supreme Political Bureau in Sanaa, Mahdi Al-Mashat, directed in a message to the leaders of the Ministry of Health to identify a hospital that includes the most prominent specialties in each of the governorates’ directorates under the control of his militia, and he also called, directing him, to open pharmacies in every health facility to provide medicine to citizens at cost price. (Al-Thawra Newspaper 5/1/2021). This came in the expanded consultative meeting of the leaders of the Ministry of Health on 4/1/2021, in the presence of the Minister of Health, Taha Al-Mutawakel, who claimed last year that the Coronavirus epidemic, if entered Yemen, would affect 28 million people.

What differentiates Mahdi Al-Mashat from Ali Saleh and Abd Rabbo Hadi? He is like those who preceded him in ruling. They did not and will not build a single hospital, and when they were exhausted in finding ways, they abandoned the responsibility and placed it on the private sector. All the hospitals in the country, most notably Al-Jumhuri, Al Thawra, Al Sab’een, and Al-Kuwait hospitals in the capital, Sana’a, were not built by successive rulers or successive governments since 1962 until today. They are all donations, and add also all the hospitals throughout Yemen. Moreover, these hospitals do not provide people with the required care, as thousands of people go outside the country to receive treatment!

Oh Mashat! You are not worthy to take care of those whom you jumped on their heads by force with the blessing and support of America, and you claimed to rule by Islam. Your directive carried within it the permission for the role of the private sector in establishing health facilities, which is the bottom line, and it was mentioned in the newspaper itself, “He indicated that the directive will be to stop any funding from public finances for any field in the state that is matched by successful investment in the private sector in general and in particular hospitals. Explaining the importance of preparing a strategy for operating hospitals from their revenues. “It is a sad yet laughing matter”, Saleh’s hospitals were British investments, and Al-Mashat hospitals would certainly be an American investment. The people in Yemen are Muslims, and they need health care that is obliged by Islam, unlike capitalism from which your ideas are taken, O Mashat! These ideas are in capitalism, yes in capitalism. Don’t you know, O Mashat, that medicine is the responsibility of the state in Islam, just as education and security, which it must provide to all its citizens? We are certain that you do not know or that your masters have drawn a line for you that you do not cross. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ was given a doctor as gift, and he ﷺ dedicated him to the Muslims, when he received a gift, he did not dispose of it, nor did he take it, but he dedicated it to the Muslims. This is evidence that medicine is one of the interests of Muslims, then if you look at the history of Muslims in the days when we had a caliph and Khilafah (Caliphate), and how they used to seek treatment in the Bimaristan. Where is the love of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, O Mahdi, that you claim?! Or is the matter not more than words rather not action?! Allah (swt) says: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لِمَ تَقُولُونَ مَا لا تَفْعَلُونَ * كَبُرَ مَقْتاً عِنْدَ اللَّهِ أَنْ تَقُولُوا مَا لا تَفْعَلُونَ “O you who have believed, why do you say what you do not do? * Great is hatred in the sight of Allah that you say what you do not do” [As-Saff: 2-3].

Mahdi Al-Mashat dreams, as usual, yesterday he talked about paying half of the salaries to public sector employees regularly every two months, and when he woke up, he changed his mind, regretted the decision, made justifications and apologized, and he is also doing the same with his directions of identifying a hospital in every district of Yemen, and he does not know the total number of districts in Yemen! When he realized the large number, he disavowed responsibility and placed it on the private sector, which a good part of it, of course, would not be local! Let the people of Yemen know that these rulers are traitorous, agents, who must be overthrown and that the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly-guided Caliphate) that Hizb ut Tahrir is working to establish is the one that will treat the people. The Messenger ﷺ said: «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “Then there will be Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood” [Narrated by Ahmad on the authority of Nu`man bin Bashir]. So, work with those working for its establishment.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Thursday, 23rd Jumada I 1442 AH

07/01/2021 CE

No: HTY- 1442 / 17