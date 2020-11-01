Macron Challenges the Islamic Ummah by Insulting the Prophet ﷺ

Once again, the global media was buzzing on Friday, 16/10/2020, reporting the incident of the killing of a French teacher at the hands of a young Muslim man, after the teacher displayed offensive caricatures of the Messenger ﷺ to his students, under the pretext of teaching them the freedom of opinion and expression guaranteed by the constitution of the French Republic. Macron exploited this to honour the teacher with the Order of the Supreme Legion of Honour in France, and gave a speech at Sorbonne University in which he defended the teacher’s behaviour and justified his action and condemned the murderer and considered it an act of terrorism. Then he posted the following on his Facebook page:

“…because we will continue to do so, sir. We will defend the freedom that you taught so well, and we will strongly proclaim the concept of laïcité [secularism]. We will not disavow the cartoons, the drawings, even if others recoil. We will provide all the opportunities that the Republic owes all its young people, without any discrimination. We will continue, sir.”

Macron and his ilk know very well that freedom of expression is a flexible concept, it is not clear when it is permitted and when it becomes forbidden; that anyone who violates it is punished. The best proof for is the issue of anti-Semitism. Does the West dare to offend the Jews under the pretext of freedom of expression?

It is worth noting that the teacher was not the first to carry out this heinous act, the impertinent French newspaper Charlie Hebdo preceded him, and Macron and the whole world knew the extent of the anger of the two billion Muslims, and the reaction that could follow by some Muslims who are protective of the Deen who attacked the aforementioned newspaper.

What does Macron want with his insistence on publishing these cartoons, and why does he challenge the entire Muslim Ummah and disparage its feelings? Was it not for such actions that ambassadors were summoned, relations were severed, and armies were mobilized?

Macron declared it, as Bush did: a public crusade against Islam. Not on some of the movements and associations that live in France, on the pretext that they produce ideas that contradict the values ​​of the Republic, as he claims. So, does controlling some individuals and associations in a state that claims to be a state of law requires such transgressions against the master of the Prophets and Messengers ﷺ – if there is no hidden hatred behind this?

Whatever the backgrounds and aims of Macron, and those with him, are for spreading insult to the sanctities of Islam and Muslims, they must know that the Ummah of Islam, despite what it is experiencing in terms of united attacks by enemies against it, and betrayal of its rulers, it does not remain silent on injustice, and does not forget those who insulted its Prophet and belittled Him. And that Allah (swt) has prepared for them a humiliating torment in the Hereafter, Allah (swt) said: إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُؤْذُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ لَعَنَهُمُ اللَّهُ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ عَذَاباً مُّهِيناً “Indeed, those who abuse Allah and His Messenger – Allah has cursed them in this world and the Hereafter and prepared for them a humiliating punishment” [Al-Ahzab: 57]

We remind Macron that this Ummah seeks to regain its authority by removing the oppressive rule, and is eager for a caliph to unite its cause and defend it and its Islam, and in the cause of Allah he continues fearing no blame. We do not think Macron is oblivious to the history of a country whose one of its caliphs was Harun al-Rashid, who sent on the back of the letter of Naqfur, the king of the Romans, simply because of his refusal to pay the Jiziyah: “In the name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful, from Harun, Amir of the believers, to the Naqfur the Dog of the Romans; I have read your letter, O son of an infidel woman, and the reply what you will see not what you will hear.”

And to the likes of Macron, we say that Allah (swt) will make this Deen dominant over all religions, whether it’s by the will or refusal of people, as confirmed by the saying of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ: «ليَبْلغنَّ هذا الأمرُ ما بلغ الليلُ والنهارُ، ولا يترك اللهُ بيت مَدَر ولا وَبَر إلا أدخله الله هذا الدين، بعِزِّ عزيز أو بذُلِّ ذليل، عزا يُعِزُّ الله به الإسلام، وذُلا يُذل الله به الكفر» “This matter will certainly reach every place touched by the night and day. Allah will not leave a house or residence but that Allah will cause this religion to enter it, by which the honorable will be honored and the disgraceful will be disgraced. Allah will honor the honorable with Islam and he will disgrace the disgraceful with disbelief.”

And no matter how the imprudent attack and wish to degrade the sanctities of this Deen, Allah’s promise of victory is a matter of time and nothing more. Allah (swt) says: يُرِيدُونَ أَن يُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللَّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَيَأْبَى اللَّهُ إِلَّا أَن يُتِمَّ نُورَهُ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ * هُوَ الَّذِي أَرْسَلَ رَسُولَهُ بِالْهُدَى وَدِينِ الْحَقِّ لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلَى الدِّينِ كُلِّهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْمُشْرِكُونَ “They want to extinguish the light of Allah with their mouths, but Allah refuses except to perfect His light, although the disbelievers dislike it * It is He who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth to manifest it over all religion, although they who associate others with Allah dislike it” [At-Tawba: 32-33].

As for the Islamic Ummah and the people of power and protection in it, we say: This promise from Allah and His Messenger awaits you to fulfill it with your hands, so you can attain the victory and honour in this world, and Allah’s pleasure and paradise in the Hereafter, and His promise of victory is true for the Messengers and Believers alike. The victory of this Deen can only be achieved by an army led by a successor (caliph) of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ who rules by His Law and raises His banner.

So, respond to this great matter in which is the glory of the two worlds; the re-establishment of the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

Allah (swt) says:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ

“O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet” [Muhammad: 7]

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir Friday, 13th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

30/10/2020 CE

Issue No: 1442 AH / 008