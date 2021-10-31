Love of Messenger of Allah (saw)

Those Who Truly Love the Messenger of Allah (saw) Must Re-Establish the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood, which will Protect the Honour of the Messenger Of Allah (saw).

It was narrated that Anas (ra) said that the Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«لَا يُؤْمِنُ أَحَدُكُمْ حَتَّى أَكُونَ أَحَبَّ إِلَيْهِ مِنْ مَالِهِ وَأَهْلِهِ وَالنَّاسِ أَجْمَعِينَ»

“None of you has believed until I am dearer to him than his family, his wealth and all the people.” [An-Nisa’a].

As commentary on the love for the Messenger of Allah (saw), Imam Abu Sulayman al-Khattabi

(الْإِمَامُ أَبُو سُلَيْمَانَ الْخَطَّابِيُّ) stated that فَمَعْنَاهُ لَا تَصْدُقُ فِي حُبِّي حَتَّى تُفْنِيَ فِي طَاعَتِي نَفْسَكَ وَتُؤْثِرَ رِضَايَ عَلَى هَوَاكَ وَإِنْ كَانَ فِيهِ هَلَاكُكَ “Its meaning is that: ‘You will not be true in your love for me until you exhaust yourself in my obedience, until you prefer my pleasure over your whims even if it may lead to your death.’”.

Even in the weakest period of the Khilafah, the love and obedience of the Messenger of Allah (saw) was evident in the actions of the Uthmaani Khaleefah, Abdul Hameed II, when both Britain and France, the major world powers of the time, mounted attacks on the honor of the Messenger of Allah (saw).

The mere threat of Jihad by the armed forces of the Khilafah was enough to scare the shayateen away from the crusaders who retreated, never to advance again until after the destruction of the Khilafah.

Today, it is upon each of us to be true to our love for the Messenger of Allah (saw) and obedience of him (saw), by striving for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, which will permanently make the evil hands and tongues fall still.

#KhilafahOnTheMethodOfProphethood.

Sunday, 24 Rabi-ul Awwal 1443 AH – 17 October 2021 CE