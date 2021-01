Al-Waqiyah TV Live Interview “Freedom In Crisis!”

The insurrection this week on Washington DC is the latest sign of the political turmoil in the West.

Western political elites have championed “freedom” as the way forward for humanity for decades.

However, we see that within the West itself, the concept of “freedom” is in crisis and is increasingly debated – is it applied equally, or is it a tool to delude the masses?

