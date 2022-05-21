Liberal Secular Culture Exposes Muslim Women to Attack

On the 16th of April 2022, a French man in his 60’s stood trial for assaulting Muslim women in the public streets of France. They were both wearing headscarves according to the women’s attorney. And received no assistance in the aftermath of the attack.

The attack took place in the southern city of Montpellier, and the man surrendered to police the next day, soon after the prosecutor’s office launched an investigation.

Images circulating on social media show a man trying to forcefully seize the phone from a young woman while another hijab-wearing woman tries to pull them apart.

The suspect says in another posted video of the incident: “(Islam) really the most ridiculous religion in the world.”

This is not the first time Muslim women in France have been subjected to Islamophobic attacks.

A video of a man and a woman hitting two Jordanian siblings went viral on social media in 2020. In France, the Muslim community represents 8% of the population or around 6 million people out of a total population of over 65 million.

Comment:

The idea that the man felt completely free to act in this animalistic manner in public shows the implicit permission for Muslim to be under attack as the man understands the lenient social and political climate that exists in terms of attack on Muslims. The ongoing insecurity of Hijab bans and hatred for difference shows the hypocrisy of liberal values and how they have nothing to do with being inclusive. They are, in fact, exclusive to the slaves of man-made law who have the understanding of the ‘glorious alternative’ that is possible for humanity. The French fear that their corrupt system will be exposed is expressed in the hardline ignorant attitude that silences debate and only oppresses people in the worst manner possible. Education, work and enlightened thinking for women and their progress represent only fake intentions in the notebooks of civil law. How could we, as an Ummah, imagine to import these defunct and barbaric ideas into our own lands; it is a crime against this Ummah. Unfortunately, it is a crime in practice every day by all of the Muslim leaders globally. We pray for the safety of our dear sisters daily and hope they keep patient in their trials of Iman. Allah (swt) verily rewards the patient as they work for the Khilafah (Caliphate) as an obligation in this lifetime!

[وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُمْ بِشَيْءٍ مِنَ الْخَوْفِ وَالْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِنَ الْأَمْوَالِ وَالْأَنْفُسِ وَالثَّمَرَاتِ وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ]

“And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient, Who, when disaster strikes them, say, “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.” Those are the ones upon whom are blessings from their Lord and mercy. And it is those who are the [rightly] guided.” [Al-Baqara:155]

Imrana Mohammad

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir