Liberal Democratic Laws Allow People to Freeze at the Borders of “Civilized” Nations

Thousands of people, mostly from Iraq, Syria and Yemen are at the Belarus border with Poland, enduring freezing conditions in the hope of crossing into the EU. Currently there are approximately 2000 people in makeshift camps where women and children are at risk of dying of exposure. The Belarus government is accused of facilitating illegal migration in order to destabilized the region. EU nations are adamant that there is no prospect of the desperate and needy refugees to enter the sacred grounds of Europe. The chronic lack of basic amenities and food mean that the danger is very real for the vulnerable people there.

Comment:

Most of the refugees at the border enduring the harsh winters camped out in the open air are Muslims from some of the most war torn poverty stricken parts of the world. There is zero intervention from the human rights authorities of the world to provide any assistance and there is no Islamic leadership speaking up on behalf of the needs of the thousands stranded.

The colonial partners of the Muslim leaders are happy to cause catastrophe upon catastrophe in our lands, but have a clear agenda to never accept any responsibility for the innocent who flee their homes to preserve their lives. There are generations of our Ummah who have suffered the instability of war, economic destruction and political corruption. There is no such cruel application of human indifference in Islam. The migrant fleeing harm is a trust from Allah (swt), the leadership of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State will be accountable for not only the citizens within the State itself, but also those that turn up at the borders seeking asylum.

(وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ وَهَاجَرُواْ وَجَاهَدُواْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللّهِ وَالَّذِينَ آوَواْ وَّنَصَرُواْ أُولَـئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقًّا لَّهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌ وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ)

“Those who believed and emigrated, and strove in the cause of GOD, as well as those who hosted them and gave them refuge, and supported them, these are the true believers. They have deserved forgiveness and a generous recompense.” [Surat al-Anfal, 8: 74]

This are many examples where Islam accommodated the safety of people that were not official citizens of the Khilafah. Of course the famous example of the Jews fleeing the persecution of Christianity is well known. However, Umar Ibn Al-Khattab gave protection to the prisoners of war who surrendered in the times of fighting. It is narrated in the books of history that the “Caliph ‘Umar ibn al-Khattab said to Hormoza, the non-Muslim soldier who surrendered, ‘Speak, don’t be afraid.’ When Hormozan spoke, ‘Umar ordered him to be killed, but Anas ibn Malik intervened in favor of Hormozan saying to ‘Umar, ‘You can’t; you’ve reassured him saying speak, you have no fear.’ Thereupon, ‘Umar spared Hormozan’s life.

This example shows how the treatment of refugees has a sacred Quranic code that must be implemented or Allah (swt) will account the believer for their trust as witnesses to humankind.

We pray to Allah (swt) that we may once again live in this system of safety and security and that the world will no longer see the inhumanity of the evil practices of Nationalism and selfishness.

Imrana Mohammad