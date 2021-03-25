Letting India build the strategic ‘India-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge’ on River Feni reminds the Muslims that Secular Hasina regime is a faithful servant of Kafir-Mushrik States and Disobedient to Allah (swt)

Sheikha Hasina is not leaving anything that connects her ruling to the love and hate for the sake of Allah (al Wala’ Wal Bara’). Her ruling has become a manifestation of sincere love and loyalty for the Kafir-Mushrik enemies and enmity and hatred for the Muslims. When the rivers in Bangladesh are dying due to India’s water aggression, treacherous Hasina has allowed them to build a vital bridge on our river. The 1.9 km-long “India-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge (Maitri Setu)” over our Feni River is an important strategic infrastructure for India as part of its ‘Look East Policy’ to bolster its standing as a regional power. So instead of using this opportunity as a strategic weapon to end Indian transgression on the people of Bangladesh, Hasina was rather delighted to jointly inaugurate the bridge with Modi on 9th March 2021, exhibiting her shameless subservience.Moreover, the colonialist tool, World Bank, is also trying to justify the suicidal deals with India with false data to materialize US’s geopolitical imperative in this region. On the same day of the inauguration, the notorious World Bank released a misleading report stating that Bangladesh could increase its export to India by 182% by signing a free-trade deal with India (“Seamless connectivity with India can up Bangladesh’s national income 16.6%: World Bank”, The Business Standard, 9 March, 2021)! In fact, Hasina Govt. has no justification for serving India except “Friendship”. Whereas, Allah (swt) says,

[لَتَجِدَنَّ أَشَدَّ النَّاسِ عَدَاوَةً لِّلَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ الْيَهُودَ وَالَّذِينَ أَشْرَكُواْ]



“Verily, you will find the strongest among men in the enmity to the believers the Jews and the Mushriks”. [Al-Ma’idah: 82].

O Muslims, it is no surprise! Upon the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) in 1924 CE by Britain with the collaboration of a similar secular and nationalist Kamal “Ataturk”, these secular rulers including Hasina were imposed upon the Muslim Ummah. They do not care for the interests and sovereignty of the Muslim Ummah, because neither they represent the Muslim Ummah, nor do they fear Allah (swt). To come out of the legacy of this shameful subservience to the interests of the Kafir-Mushrik States, we should immediately uproot the secular democracy, which will never cease to breed the traitorous rulers like Hasina. And to rise as a great power once again, there is no other path than to bring back the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. The imminent Khilafah will never let our land be strategically dependent on any other disbelieving States. Her trade as well as industrialization policies will be key parts of her strong foreign policy goals and vision. The Khilafah’s foreign policy will not be based merely on trading only to make her economy a consumer-oriented one, like what is happening in Bangladesh right now. Even though the Khilafah State will not be averse to international trading, she would set out to gain for herself great military capability and prowess as well so that other States cannot interfere in our economy under the pretext of bilateral trading. The promised Khilafah will bring together the Ummah’s best scientific and engineering minds scattered around the world to materialize her heavy industrialization policies so that trading and other economic activities center on building the Khilafah’s military-oriented economy in order to wage ‘jihad fi sabilillah’ (war for the sake of Allah). Allah (swt) says,

[وَلَنْ يَجْعَلَ اللَّهُ لِلْكَافِرِينَ عَلَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ سَبِيلًا]



“Allah will never allow the non-believers to have a way (sabilan) over the believers” [Surah al-Nisaa’:141].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

1 Sha;aban 1442 – Sunday, 14th March 2021

