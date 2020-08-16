Let the Bajwa-Imran Regime be Warned that the Great Islamic Ummah will Never Accept the Surrender of Even an Inch of the Blessed Land of Palestine

As the Muslims of Pakistan angrily rejected the US-brokered deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Jewish entity for full normalization, the Bajwa-Imran regime carefully paved the way for itself to compete in treachery, taking care neither to firmly reject the deal nor even condemn it. On the very same day that the Muslims of Pakistan established a national Twitter trend #UAEStabsMuslims, on 14 August 2020, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, cautiously stated, “For a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions as well as international law.”

O Muslims of Pakistan! There is neither justice nor peace for the Islamic Ummah in the two- state solution. The Jewish entity in its entirety is an occupation of most of the Blessed Land of Palestine, which must be uprooted in its entirety. The occupation of Islamic Lands anywhere in the world, whether by the Jewish entity in the West or by the Hindu State in the East, is a Fitnah (affliction) which must be fought against, for Allah (swt), the Lord of the two Easts and the two Wests, commanded us, وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ وَالْفِتْنَةُ أَشَدُّ مِنَ الْقَتْلِ“And kill them wherever you overtake them and expel them from wherever they have expelled you, and Fitnah is worse than killing.” [Surah al-Baqarah 2:191].

There is only fighting with those who occupy Islamic Lands, until their occupation is ended, whilst alliance with those who expelled us from our lands is forbidden by Allah (swt), إِنَّمَا يَنْهَاكُمُ اللَّهُ عَنِ الَّذِينَ قَاتَلُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ وَأَخْرَجُوكُم مِّن دِيَارِكُمْ وَظَاهَرُوا عَلَىٰ إِخْرَاجِكُمْ أَن تَوَلَّوْهُمْ ۚ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُمْ فَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الظَّالِمُونَ “Allah only forbids you from those who fight you because of religion and expel you from your homes and assist in your expulsion – [forbids] that you make allies of them. And whoever makes allies of them, then it is those who are the wrongdoers.” [Surah Al Mumtahina 60:9]. As for the weak state of Palestine proposed in the two state solution, it is an open prison, charged with restraining the Muslims so that they are forced into submission.

The UN and OIC resolutions are rejected as they are in clear violation of the commands of Allah (swt) and so have no value whatsoever for the Ummah of Islam. The resolutions of the United Nations are approved by the permanent members of its Security Council, colonialist powers who themselves occupy Islamic Lands and have supported the occupations by both the Jewish entity and the Hindu State for over seven decades. As for the resolutions of the OIC, they are used only to restrain the millions of willing and able Muslim troops of the Islamic Ummah, so that both the Jewish entity and the Hindu State can consolidate their hold on Islamic Lands without any challenge.

A historical treachery against our great Deen is unfurling, that must be halted before it reaches its full height, so let us undertake the necessary work to tear it down. Indeed, the great Islamic Ummah has awoken to its duty in this life, renouncing those who collaborate with the enemies, whilst yearning for the state that will force its enemies into retreat. It is upon all of us now to work with seriousness for the re-establishment of our shield, the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood. It is upon us now urge our fathers, brothers and sons in Pakistan’s armed forces to extend their Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir, so that the ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed begins, without any further delay.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Saturday, 25th Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

15/08/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 88