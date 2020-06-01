Let Our Nuclear Weapons be the Deterrence to Secure Our Mainland

while the Lions of Our Armed Forces Liberate Occupied Kashmir from the Lowly Hindu State

As the Muslims of Pakistan feel intense pain at the plight of the Muslims in Occupied Kashmir, the government has reduced itself to the status of a human rights organization, repeatedly sending alerts to the United Nations regarding Modi’s flagrant violations, despite commanding a nuclear armed, willing and capable armed forces. Just what is the United Nations in which the PTI government reposes its trust and faith? It is nothing more than the international guarantor of the right of the United States to flagrantly violate its charter itself, and assist others in doing so, in repeated strikes at the body of the Islamic Ummah. The United Nations was silent and inactive as the US violated the borders of Iraq and Afghanistan, as it is silent now and inactive over the Hindu State’s nearly year-long forceful annexation of Occupied Kashmir. Clearly, the Westphalian nation state ideal of respecting territorial borders is thrown away when it is an obstacle to the ambitions of the Hindu State and the US, but carefully erected as an obstacle in front of our armed forces by Pakistan’s visionless government, when it senses that the lions of Pakistan’s armed forces are yanking at their chains to be unleashed for fighting in the Path of Allah (swt).

O Lions of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! O Progeny of Khalid bin Walid (ra), Salahudin, Muhammad bin Qasim and Tipu Sultan!

Your mounting frustration is a direct outcome of the warning of the greatest military commander that has ever, and will ever, grace this earth with his presence, RasulAllah ﷺ, who said, «مَا تَرَكَ قَوْمٌ الْجِهَادَ إلاّ ذُلّوا» “No people abandon Jihad except that they are humiliated.” [Ahmad].

And this frustration can only be relieved by the very first shots of the first unit or battalion, whosoever that honored unit or battalion may be! Take steps now to arm and organize the Mujahideen in Occupied Kashmir, drawing on your institutional experience from the era of liberating Occupied Afghanistan from Soviet Russia, which was a far more formidable adversary than the divided, demoralized Hindu armed forces. Take steps now to launch a massive armed forces’ mobilization, reviving the glimpse of brilliance that we witnessed in February 2019, which must not stop until the Takbeeraat of victory are raised in Srinagar, shaking New Delhi. Take steps now and you will have no shortage of souls and funding, for the entire Islamic Ummah will be with you, rejoicing at your relentless advance against her enemies, after decades of humiliation since the destruction of its shield, the Khilafah (Caliphate). Take steps now, for above all material capabilities, you would have the support of the Lord of All Creation (swt) when you mobilize to fight in His (swt) Cause. Allah (swt) said, إِن يَنصُرْكُمُ اللَّهُ فَلاَ غَالِبَ لَكُمْ وَإِن يَخْذُلْكُمْ فَمَن ذَا الَّذِى يَنصُرُكُم مِّنْ بَعْدِهِ وَعَلَى اللَّهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ “If Allah helps you, none can overcome you; and if He forsakes you, who is there after Him that can help you And in Allah (Alone) let believers put their trust.” [Surah Aali-Imran 3:160].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Thursday, 06th Shawwal 1440 AH

28/05/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 64