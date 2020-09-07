Lebanon, in its Current form, is a Failed Country and will Disappear!

And the Visit of the Colonialists (Macron – Hill – Schenker) is not in the Benefit of its People

Yesterday, a hundred years passed since the establishment of the Lebanese entity, which is nearly 100 years since Lebanon’s separation from its origin, the Khilafah (Caliphate) state, so where is Lebanon today after a hundred years of separation and what is called independence?!

The scene of the Lebanese entity has become known to everyone who has sighted eyes, and not necessary sound insight, since the commander of the French occupying forces in the Levant announced on September 1, 1920 the establishment of the state of Greater Lebanon, then in 1926 they made for it a constitution drawn from the draft of the French constitution at the time, and handed over its leadership to a few sect, and they neglected the majority, which rejected this state and demanded unity with the Muslim countries. So, France fought them by killing, imprisonment, exiling and intimidation, at sometimes and by enticement at others.

Since then, everyone has been unanimous – in their evaluation of this state after 100 years – as being a failed state unable to survive naturally, until Lebanon became the focus of the eyes of the regional states affiliated with the colonizer, sponsoring it at times, and fighting over its land at other times, providing it with what keeps it alive once, and narrowing against it at other times, so that Lebanon became based on a structure that does not make it viable:

1- A strange political structure tailored to the measurement of sects, that bequeathed to it political corruption unparalleled in the modern world.

2- A capitalist economic structure with distorted features, that bequeathed to it a country dependent on outside, and a debt of up to 100 billion dollars.

3- A strange and bizarre social and demographic composition, a factional sectarianism, that bequeathed to it a special society that differs from one city to another, and even in the same city, and wars, conflicts and fights are still raging from time to time.

4- And on top of this, sectarian leaders, who since the declaration of this entity, they are subordinate and submissive to western or eastern foreign states, receive and implement the orders of their masters at the expense of the alleged sovereignty and independence, glutted with corruption and looting they, their men and their associates, who disagree on the distribution of positions and quotas in this dilapidated state, they give half and more to those who do not make up more than 23% of the population, and when someone opposes it, they launch a ruthless campaign against him and accuse him of being against coexistence. So, what a coexistence life is that which takes away the right from its people and oppresses the majority of people?!

Then Macron, the ruler of colonial occupied France, comes to us after a hundred years, arriving and wandering, thundering and frothing, as if he was the ruler of Lebanon, and the US administration’s envoys come as if it were a state from America, and they choose a prime minister and impose on all the warring parliamentary blocs his selection without delay, and impose the ministerial statement and the ministerial formation … Then they talk to you about a hundred years of independence and sovereignty, and even celebrate with the old colonial and enemy planes roaring over their heads!

In short:

Lebanon a colonial-made state based on the ill-fated Sykes-Picot Agreement, and it is not capable of normal life in this position, and all the former and subsequent projects of the colonial countries are not for the benefit of the people of Lebanon but for the benefit of Western countries.

The real and radical solution is: for Lebanon to return to its origin as part of Ash-Sham and the Ummah of Islam, so that it returns to it and its people a stable, secure and well-being life, and then enjoying sovereignty and power, and living in a few years what it did not live in a hundred years of false dependency and independence.

قُلْ هَلْ مِنْ شُرَكَائِكُمْ مَنْ يَهْدِي إِلَى الْحَقِّ قُلِ اللَّهُ يَهْدِي لِلْحَقِّ أَفَمَنْ يَهْدِي إِلَى الْحَقِّ أَحَقُّ أَنْ يُتَّبَعَ أَمَّنْ لَا يَهِدِّي إِلَّا أَنْ يُهْدَى فَمَا لَكُمْ كَيْفَ تَحْكُمُونَ

“Say, “Are there of your ‘partners’ any who guides to the truth?” Say, “Allah guides to the truth. So is He who guides to the truth more worthy to be followed or he who guides not unless he is guided? Then what is [wrong] with you – how do you judge?”” [Yunus: 35]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Wednesday, 14th Muharram 1442 AH

02/09/2020 CE

No: H.T.L 1442 / 01