Launching the Hizb ut Tahrir Media Platform Website www.htmedia.info

The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir is pleased to announce the re-launch of the Hizb ut Tahrir Media platform, after it has been updated and published in its new look.

This platform includes all the visual content produced by Hizb ut Tahrir from around the world, which makes it an ever-growing visual archive, as it will be continuously updated with additional files.

The Hizb ut Tahrir Media platform offers this

distinguished content in the following main categories:

1. Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir section

2. Central Media Office section

3. Wilayat and Regions section

4. Appeals from the Bayt Al-Maqdis section

5. Minbar Ummah section

6. Excerpts section

7. Conferences and Events section

The Central Media Office provides this platform for Muslims around the world to follow the efforts being exerted, around the globe, in calling for the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood.

The Central Media Office also calls on all the sincere who work in the media industry to participate in drawing attention to this press release, as it is specific to the issue of restoring the Khilafah State which requires a revival in the public awareness and the private culture, so that they will have a good contribution in the vital issue of the Ummah. We ask Allah Almighty to make us and you among those who guard Islam and strive to implement it. Indeed, He is As-Samee’, Al-Qareeb, Al-Mujeeb (All-Hearer, the Most Near, the Responsive).

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

15 Jumada I 1444 – Friday, 9th December 2022

No: AH / 021 1444

(Translated)