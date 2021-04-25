Kyrgyzstan Government Imprisons Chaste Muslim Women on Charges of Extremism!

On March 29, 2021, agents from the Department of Internal Affairs of the Leninsky District in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, raided 6 apartments in the early morning, after dawn prayers, and arrested several of our sisters. After their arrest, they were charged with participating in an event in defence of the Prophet‘s (saw) honour!!!

Comment:

In recent years, the government has repeatedly arrested Muslim women in Kyrgyzstan and accused them of extremism. So what does this mean? What are their goals? If women were imprisoned and arrested, would peace be spread in the country and would it become a safe place? The government, which has 23,700 army officers and a lot of weapons, so can weak, unarmed women overthrow it and seize its power?

With these actions, the Kyrgyz authorities demonstrated their weakness and impotence. These Muslim sisters showed their courage by defending the Prophet Muhammad (saw). Because if the authorities had not been afraid of them, they would not have broken into their homes early in the morning, would not have arrested them, and then would not have dared to accuse them of extremism because of their defence of the Prophet Muhammad (saw).

O associates of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Leninsky District in Bishkek! It is your job to protect people, keep the danger away from them, and fight the true criminals by using the military force and power in your hands, so that peace and security prevail. But what are you doing?? Is maintaining internal security and peace by arresting six Muslim women who defend their Prophet? They are your sisters who were born and raised in your country, they are not foreigners, but your sisters in Islam. Isn’t a woman an honour that must be preserved; why instead of defending their honour and dignity, you arrest them and accuse them of extremism and seek to seize authority by force?!

It is a great sin in the sight of Allah (swt). Each soul will receive its detailed account on the Day of Resurrection, for Allah the Almighty has promised His servants their reward according to their deeds, Allah (swt) says:

(فَمَنْ يَعْمَلْ مِثْقَالَ ذَرَّةٍ خَيْراً يَرَهُ وَمَنْ يَعْمَلْ مِثْقَالَ ذَرَّةٍ شَرّاً يَرَهُ)

“So whosoever does good equal to the weight of an atom (or a small ant) shall see it. And whosoever does evil equal to the weight of an atom (or a small ant) shall see it.” [Az-Zalzala: 7].

O People of Power and Authority: As long as you are still alive, as long as your souls are still in your bodies, you have the possibility to save yourselves. There is an opportunity to join the ranks of the survivors, to line up in the trench of Islam, not to be aides to the oppressors and the colonialists. The rulers whom you serve today will not be loyal to you tomorrow, and they will not be able to save your life in this world or in the hereafter, because Allah the Almighty says in His Book:

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ لاَ تَتَّخِذُواْ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاء مِن دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ أَتُرِيدُونَ أَن تَجْعَلُواْ لِلّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ سُلْطَاناً مُّبِيناً * إِنَّ الْمُنَافِقِينَ فِي الدَّرْكِ الأَسْفَلِ مِنَ النَّارِ وَلَن تَجِدَ لَهُمْ نَصِيراً)

“O you who have believed, do not take the disbelievers as allies instead of the believers. Do you wish to give Allah against yourselves a clear case? * Indeed, the hypocrites will be in the lowest depths of the Fire – and never will you find for them a helper” [An-Nisa: 144-5].

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Mukhlisah Al-Uzbekiya

(Translated)