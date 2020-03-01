Speech of the Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah of Sudan in the Khilafah Conference in Al-Abayd City “Khilafah… The Absent State of Islam, and Working to establish it is a Duty”

The Khilafah (Caliphate) is the Islamic State, which is the presidency of all Muslims in the world, and it is an executive political entity to implement the rules of Islam, and carries its call to the world by Dawah and Jihad.

The Khilafah is a distinct system from all systems of government in the world. As it is based on the Islamic creed, and takes care of the affairs of the people internally and externally with Shariah rules. Neither the Khaleefah (caliph) has the right to legislate, nor does the Ummah has this right, except that the Ummah is the one who chooses the Khaleefah, and gives him Bay’ah (pledge of allegiance) to rule it by the Book of Allah (swt) and Sunnah of His Messenger ﷺ, and references they gave (sources), the consensus of the companions and the Shariah analogy (qiyas). It is, i.e. the Khilafah State, a human state ruled by human beings, they adhere in their ruling to the rules of Shariah only, it is not a religious state; a theocracy, that rules by the divine right as it was in Europe in the Middle Ages.

The establishment of the Khilafah and the appointment of the Khaleefah is an obligation on all Muslims in all countries of the world, and this obligation is an inevitable matter in which there is no choice. Rather, the failure to carry out this obligation is one of the greatest sins, because the absence of the Khilafah system means the loss of rules, and ruling by other than what Allah has revealed, as it is the reality of Muslims today, and Allah (swt) says: وَمَنْ لَمْ يَحْكُمْ بِمَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الظَّالِمُونَ “And whoever does not judge by what Allah has revealed – then it is those who are the wrongdoers” [Al-Ma’ida: 45].

Among the evidences of the obligation of the Khilafah is that Allah decisively commanded ruling by what He (swt) has revealed. Allah (swt) says: فَاحْكُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ بِمَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ وَلَا تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ عَمَّا جَاءَكَ مِنَ الْحَقّ “So judge between them by what Allah has revealed and do not follow their inclinations away from what has come to you of the truth”. [Al-Ma’ida: 48]

And Allah (swt) says: وَأَنِ احْكُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ بِمَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ وَلَا تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ وَاحْذَرْهُمْ أَنْ يَفْتِنُوكَ عَنْ بَعْضِ مَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ إِلَيْكَ “And judge, [O Muhammad], between them by what Allah has revealed and do not follow their inclinations and beware of them, lest they tempt you away from some of what Allah has revealed to you” [Al-Ma’ida: 49].

And the Prophet (swt) explained the method of ruling by what Allah revealed on the reality, and he ﷺ: «كَانَتْ بَنُو إِسْرَائِيلَ تَسُوسُهُمُ الْأَنْبِيَاءُ، كُلَّمَا هَلَكَ نَبِيٌّ خَلَفَهُ نَبِيٌّ، وَإِنَّهُ لَا نَبِيَّ بَعْدِي، وَسَتَكُونُ خُلَفَاءُ فَتَكْثُرُ»، قَالُوا: فَمَا تَأْمُرُنَا؟ قَالَ: «فُوا بِبَيْعَةِ الْأَوَّلِ، فَالْأَوَّلِ، وَأَعْطُوهُمْ حَقَّهُمْ، فَإِنَّ اللهَ سَائِلُهُمْ عَمَّا اسْتَرْعَاهُمْ» “The prophets reigned over the sons of Israel. When one prophet was dying, the next one came after him. After me there will be no prophets, but there will be caliphs, and there will be many.” The audience asked: “What will you order us to do?”. To this the Messenger of Allah ﷺ replied: “Observe the oath of the first, then again the first, and give them their rights. Verily, Allah will ask them for what He gave them under their responsibility.” (Muslim)

The Prophet ﷺ said: «مَنْ خَلَعَ يَداً مِنْ طَاعَةٍ، لَقِيَ اللهَ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ لَا حُجَّةَ لَهُ، وَمَنْ مَاتَ وَلَيْسَ فِي عُنُقِهِ بَيْعَةٌ، مَاتَ مِيتَةً جَاهِلِيَّةً» “The one who removes his hand from obedience he will meet Allah without a proof for himself’ and whosoever dies without a bay’ah on his neck dies the death of Jahiliyyah.” (Narrated by Muslim).

Rather, the Prophet ﷺ asserted firmly the unity of the Khilafah, and that whoever seeks to tear up the Muslim’s entity is killed, the Prophet ﷺ said: «مَنْ أَتَاكُمْ وَأَمْرُكُمْ جَمِيعٌ عَلَى رَجُلٍ وَاحِدٍ، يُرِيدُ أَنْ يَشُقَّ عَصَاكُمْ، أَوْ يُفَرِّقَ جَمَاعَتَكُمْ، فَاقْتُلُوه» “Whoever comes to you while your affair has been united over one man, intending to divide your power or dissolve your unity, kill him.”

The Prophet ﷺ said: «إِذَا بُويِعَ لِخَلِيفَتَيْنِ، فَاقْتُلُوا الْآخَرَ مِنْهُمَا» “If a Bay’ah is given to two Khaleefah (Caliph), then kill the latter.”

Accordingly, there is no excuse for a Muslim on the face of the earth to neglect working for this absent obligation; working to establish the Khilafah, because today there is no one who establishes the Hudood (limits) of Allah. Rather they are neglected everywhere, just as Allah’s sanctities are violated morning and night, and the rulings of disbelief are in control of the reins of things in Muslim countries. In addition, the Muslim countries are torn, the banner of Islam is at half mask, and the flags of Sykes-Picot are raised high, La Hawl Wa La Quwata Ila Billah (there is no power or strength except in Allah).

The Islamic State, the Khilafah was the number one state in the world for more than thirteen centuries. It created a distinguished civilization, so the Halal and Haram was its criteria, and adherence to the rules of Sharia was its guidance, and the Seerah of the Beloved ﷺ and his companions is its example, so the countries were opened and it spread the guidance among people and the nations. People were fused in the crucible of great Islam. So they became one Ummah, free from the racism of race, party or tribe. But this did not please the Kuffar who started plotting against Islam and Muslims from the first day the first Muslim State in Medina was established, and this affliction continued to increase as the area of ​​Islam increased, until they managed at the end in this same month, specifically on the twenty-eighth of the month of Rajab al-Fard in 1342 AH, corresponding to the third of March 1924 CE. They were able to eliminate the state of Islam, with the help of some traitors of the Turks and the Arabs, they destroyed the edifice of Islam, the Khilafah, tore the Muslim countries, and ruled them directly and then by proxy by their laws and their systems. And by that, the ruling by what Allah has revealed was disregarded from all parts of the earth. As a result the state of the Muslims does neither pleases a friend nor angers an enemy, humiliation after glory, and ignorance after knowledge, and Muslims were left behind the nations after they were the leaders and masters of the world!

Then Hizb ut Tahrir was established and the vitality began to circulate in the Ummah, and a sense of the painful reality began to move the loyal of the sons of the Ummah. However the damned kuffar monitor all moves and movements, and are keen that Islam does establish a state, because they know exactly what it means for Muslims to have a uniting Khilafah, they put obstacles in the face of the awakening of the Ummah. The rulers and the political center linked to the colonial kafir West were a major obstacle to change. These manufactured systems in Muslim countries, including ours, Sudan, have been governing by iron and fire, and when the system of oppression and tyranny has disappeared, the so-called democratized regimes came to govern us with the same methodology, that is, man-made system!!

In the last decade, the people in Muslim countries revolted against their torturers, and the people in Sudan revolted for the third time against the tyrannical regimes that rule without what Allah has revealed. But all these revolutions lacked political awareness, so nothing has changed, neither in the system that governs them, nor in people’s living, nor in their reality, but what has changed are some appearances and people, but the essence of the system is the secular system that separates religion from life. This obstacle, Allah willing, is on its way to extinction, after the peoples realized that the entire political center is corrupt and will not achieve a revival, rather, the Ummah today yearns for the dawn of Islam and the establishment of its second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of Prophethood.

Another obstacle is the presence of political parties claiming to be Islamic, but when they came to power they ruled by the secular systems themselves, inheriting people injustice, humiliation, and delay, so people learned their truth, and now they yearn for a sincere dawn that makes Islam and its belief the basis of life.

And also from the obstacles is that some sheikhs, sultans and leaders of some Islamic movements are giving fatwas on not to go out against the rulers of today, and that they must be obeyed. The Ummah were not deceived by this obstacle also, praise be to Allah, and on the ground the Ummah revolted against the tyrant rulers in most Muslim countries and toppled them from their worn out thrones.

There are also some who say things that do not rise to the level of obstacles, but they exist in some people, such as “we are weak and helpless”, and “how can we face the power of America”… And the response to such failures is that the first state of Islam established by the Prophet ﷺ has risen in similar circumstances; where the Quraish’s animosity existed, and the existence of the states of Persia and the Romans, because victory is exclusively from Allah (swt), but we must show Allah that we deserve it (in action).

Allah (swt) says: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ “O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet” [Muhammad: 7].

Allah (swt) says: وَمَا النَّصْرُ إِلَّا مِنْ عِنْدِ اللَّهِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌ، “And victory is not but from Allah. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise” [Al-Anfal: 10].

Our belief in Allah is stronger than any power on earth, and what is the power of America and other kuffr countries compared to the Mighty and Strong?! As well as our certainty that our victory over the kuffar is not dependent on force, nor materiel, nor number. Allah (swt) did not command us to prepare as the kuffar have. Rather, we can prepare for them what we can: وَأَعِدُّوا لَهُمْ مَا اسْتَطَعْتُمْ مِنْ قُوَّةٍ وَمِنْ رِبَاطِ الْخَيْلِ تُرْهِبُونَ بِهِ عَدُوَّ اللَّهِ وَعَدُوَّكُمْ “And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy” [Al-Anfal: 60].

Also, there are those who say, yes, we want the state of Islam, the Khilafah, but the method you follow its path is long, and it will not lead you to the Khilafah. And we say to them, first that the method to establish the Islamic state is a Shariah method, and it is forbidden to violate the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in the method by which he established the state. Therefore, it is a Shariah ruling, and it is not permissible to follow a different path, and in practice, those who followed other ways to find Islam in the reality of life, failure was their ultimate ally, then many of them despaired.

As for the Shariah method to establish the Islamic State, the Khilafah, it is to find an aware party of Islam, an idea and a method, that works in the Ummah through intellectual and political struggle; that is, clarifying the correct rulings, honest ideas, and clarifying the truth of the reality and its contradiction to Islam. As for the political struggle, it is to reveal the conspiracies of the colonial kuffar against the Ummah, and expose their agents from our fellow kind who sold their religion to the Duniya of others, so they were the first line of defense for the interests of the colonial kuffar in our country. Then to seek Nusra (support) from the people of power and protection.

Hizb ut Tahrir was founded on this basis, and it is the only party that works in and with the Ummah to resume the Islamic way of life that was interrupted after the fall of the Khilafah by re-establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. The party prepared for this great work; a constitution drawn from the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger ﷺ, and the references they gave as (sources), the consensus of the companions and Shar’i analogy (qiyas). Also it created a clear picture of the state that it wants to establish with the Ummah, explaining every small and major issue related to governance, politics, economics, social life, education, etc., in books taught to members in focused Halaqa, and is available to all for viewing. In this way, no Muslim will be relieved from sin today except by working with Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah, so that Allah may send His victory for us and establish His law in the land, and so that justice will spread on earth after it was filled injustice and oppression.

In conclusion, we say: The Khilafah is not a fantasy in dreams, but rather is the flower of the world, and the number one state for thirteen centuries, and will return as the Lord (swt) promised saying: وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَنْ كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ “Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security, [for] they worship Me, not associating anything with Me. But whoever disbelieves after that – then those are the defiantly disobedient” [An-Nur: 55].

And as the beloved ﷺ who gave the glad tiding and said that it will return on the method of Prophethood after the oppressive rule in which we live its last days, Allah willing, he ﷺ said: «تَكُونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فِيكُمْ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً عَاضّاً، فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيَّةً، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ: يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ نُبُوَّةٍ» ثُمَّ سَكَتَ “Prophethood will last with you as long as Allah wants it to last. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be hereditary rule, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be an oppressive rule, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.” Then he ﷺ fell silent”.

So join your hands to our hands so that we all win the good of both the World and the Hereafter.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Saturday 5th Rajab 1441 AH

29/02/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 36