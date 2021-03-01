Khilafah is to all Muslims in Every Place and Time

A number of websites in Yemen published under the title “Strange publications calling for the caliphate”, to express their surprise at the posters in the city of Mukalla, Hadramout, which carried phrases calling for Muslims to establish Khilafah (Caliphate). But where is the strangeness here? And of whom? Is it of Muslims who work day and night because Allah has commanded them to arbitrate Islam in their lives to establish their state which was destroyed by the Kafir colonizer, and with him Arab traitors such as Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud and Al-Idrisi who joined in documented agreements to fight with Britain, the enemy of Islam and Muslims against the Khilafah, the state of Islam and Muslims, and the English designed a slogan for the mosques of Aden that they occupy, “Oh, the Powerful, the Exalted in Might, defeat the Germans, and grant the English victory.” And the Turk traitors such as Mustafa Kamal?

Allah (swt) has commanded His Prophet to establish a state to rule by Islam, and he has worked and followed the approach of Allah in calling to Islam, and he entered an intellectual struggle with the ideas of disbelief and polytheism and battled them with a statement of their falsehood, put the ideas and rulings of Islam in their place, and he sought victory to establish the state of Islam in Medina. The Prophet (saw) indicated to the Muslims that it is not permissible for them to vacate the position of the Caliph after three days and nights.

Or is the strange one who replaced the state of Islam and Muslims with dozens of states that were brought from afar?! It was stated in David Fromkin’s book, A Peace to End All Peace: The Fall of the Ottoman Empire and the Creation of the Modern Middle East, that the Russians brought Communism to the region, while the British came with nationalism as an alternative to Islam!

The city of Mukalla is one of a hundred cities in which the global campaign marking the centenary of the absence of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State was launched this year, which was launched by Hizb ut Tahrir the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, with the guidance of its Ameer, the Eminent Scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu al-Rashtah, for Muslims around the world, calling them to establish the Khilafah, O Muslims. It was recorded for the city of Mukalla in Hadramout that there are Muslims working to establish the Khilafah State, and it was recorded for the city of Mukalla in Hadramout illumination in letters of light, that it is among the dozens of cities around the world that long to restore the ruling by Islam, after the Western regimes corrupted life and living around the world with their capitalist systems. Great work for Mukalla in Hadramout and others around the world.

We call on all Muslims to adhere to the rulings of Islam, and we invite those who are beautified by the false capitalist slogans of freedom, democracy, freedom of belief and others to erase it from their minds and papers, and to say to those who reminded them of the crown of obligations, Jazakumu Allahu Khair, and may Allah grant us and you success to establish the Second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood,

(فَإِنَّ الذِّكْرَى تَنفَعُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ) “And remind, for indeed, the reminder benefits the believers.” [Adh-Dhariyat: 55].

Allah (swt) says:

(إِنَّا لَنَنصُرُ رُسُلَنَا وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا وَيَوْمَ يَقُومُ الْأَشْهَادُ)

“Surely We do help Our messengers and the believers in the worldly life as we as on the Day on which witnesses will stand (to give their testimony).” [Ghafir: 51]. And the Messenger (saw) said:

«بَدَأَ الْإِسْلَامُ غَرِيبًا وَسَيَعُودُ كَمَا بَدَأَ غَرِيبًا فَطُوبَى لِلْغُرَبَاءِ»

“Islam began as something strange and will go back to being strange as it began, so glad tidings to the strangers.” (Narrated by Muslim), and he (saw) said:

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “then there will be a Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood”. (Narrated by Ahmad).

