Kenya: We Salute You on Eid ul-Adha

Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya would like to extend the warmest greetings on the blessed Eid ul-Adha to the Muslims in Kenya and the whole world in general. We convey our congratulations to the men and women working tirelessly toward reestablishment the second Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood. We would like also convey our warm greetings to the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir the eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu al-Rashtah and to all Muslims on this blessed Eid.

This blessed Eid comes while the inflation rate has picked up to 7.9% as the cost of food products has risen sharply. Ironically as citizens suffer, politicians from all political divides are engrossed in campaign for August Polls unveiling their manifestos to deceive the naïve that change is through the ballot. The Inflation is an artificial crisis under Capitalism with its Fiat system. Capitalist ideology with its secular creed has rejected divine ideology of Islam, the lives of humanity will be ever miserable.

As we celebrate this blessed Eid, let’s remind ourselves the immense test for Ibrahim (as) and his great willingness to sacrifice. Today the advocates of the Khilafah face outright torture from the oppressive regime across the globe. We are indeed in the season of sacrifice; we must call to Islam as an alternative to the failed ideology of Capitalism hence the only solution to the world’s misery will bear a great result.

Finally we pray to Allah (swt) to accept our righteous deeds and guide us to next year’s Eid while we are under the shade of the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) upon the methodology of the Prophethood, that will unite all Muslim lands in the world under the flag of ‘Laa ilaha illa Allah Muhammad Rasul Allah’.

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Release

7 Dhu al-Hijjah 1443 – Wednesday, 6th July 2022

No: AH 12 / 1443