Karish Field Drops the Pergola Paper For Pretenders of Sovereignty and Independence and Pretenders of Resistance!

During the past few days, the media reported extensively what became known as the Karish field case, until people kept the numbers of the border lines between 23 and 29, the disputed area between 860 km2 or 1430 km2, and the decree number 6433, and the name of the Greek Floating Production Storage Offloading rig Energean Power, which looks like as if it parachuted close to the 29th line and at the head of the Lebanese politicians! Although the order of its movement and its arrival to the region has been known for months! Some had the illusion that missiles will rain down on the ship, blowing it to a bare bottom, and that a military conflict will erupt between those claiming to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty and the occupying Jewish entity, on a vital issue like this issue of energy sources!

Even after some voices were raised, based on the fact that Line 29 is the right of Lebanon, and that the disruption of gas withdrawal was and is still possible with a paper placed by the authority at the United Nations, the authority’s poles were not ashamed to rush to amend Decree 6433 with this message that makes the region a subject of dispute, what it may make any company think over and over before it takes any action. The corrupt puppet authority did not do this, but rather what all its leaders shouted: We are waiting for Amos Hochstein the American mediator in indirect negotiations!

This Amos, who stated in February 2022 during his visit to Lebanon: “Lebanon must decide whether it wants an agreement with Israel, so that it can engage in oil exploration, obtain foreign direct investment in the country, and economic activity, access to special resources.” It should be noted that one of the largest companies in this country of Amos, the American company Halliburton, is one of the most important investors in the Karish field! It is expected to start operations in the coming days.

But the atmosphere of the elections, and the efforts of the parties in the authority to return to the seats of the prosecution, and to garner the votes of their masses, made them cast the shadows of blindness on this matter, knowing that this issue might burn them electorally, but America’s supreme interest is greater than them, especially with regard to the issue of gas, which is a hot topic worldwide today. This interest of America made it not give breath to its agents in Lebanon to pick it up after the elections, so the case of drug dealers and their beatings, which America provides support to stop from Lebanon, began. To secure Lebanon for its companies and investments, and perhaps to limit this trade to the hands of the criminal Syrian regime! The Karish field case also escalated rapidly. The news of a deal between Iran and America allowing Iran to export gas and oil, to cover the deficit caused by the situations of Ukraine and Russia, without linking it to the nuclear file and sanctions, is not far from Karish and exploration in it, as if Iranian oil and gas and its marketing and the returns that will accrue to Iran are matched by the silence of Iran’s followers in Lebanon about the Karish case!

The complicity of Lebanese politicians, from the top of the pyramid to the bottom, and from its right to its left, can be written in lengths, but we invite you to review the statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdullah Bou Habib to Al Joumhouria Newspaper in February 2022, including his saying: “Certainly he is amongst the convinced ones that the 23rd line is what serves Lebanon’s interest, asking: Do we want to fight populist battles or do we want to eat grapes, pointing out that the decree related to Line 23 was issued 11 years ago, carrying my signature, then the President of the Republic, Michel Suleiman, and the Prime Minister, who, by chance, is the same today, i.e. Najib Mikati, and therefore the rule is continuity and the state must respect its signature. He also stated that the negotiating delegation had informed him that putting forward Line 29 is for negotiation… Adhering to Line 29 will not lead to a result… He expressed his satisfaction with the proposals that the American envoy, Amos Hochstein, brought to Beirut!” Hence, it is not new for this corrupt puppet authority.

And before that, in July 2021, Representative Elias Bou Saab (the current deputy speaker of the House of Representatives) had a speech on the subject of demarcation of the maritime borders on LBCI channel, in which he declared that he was “discussing with the American side on this file,” despite the suspension of indirect negotiations with the Jewish entity at the time. And despite the fact that there is only one party charged with the issue of negotiation by the Presidency of the Republic! Deals have been kept secret for years.

Moreover, the report of the British Hydrographic Office, which was assigned by the authority to study the issue of maritime borders, indicated that the 23rd line has many defects, and that it is ready to prepare a study showing Lebanon’s additional rights, i.e. what is known today as the 29th line!

The amount of political charisma practiced by the authority with all its symbols and parties, reaching the elections and seats in parliament, is a matter of disgust for the decent souls, because of the amount of disrespect that these people inflict on people.

The likes of consensus of the old faces of the ruling parties that returned to Parliament after the farce of the parliamentary elections, their unanimity that Lebanon’s official right accepted and deposited with the United Nations is at the 23rd line, which raises doubts about the nature of the deal between them and America.

The Iranian party linked the issue of “stopping” the plundering of Lebanon’s wealth, linking it to the Lebanese state’s announcement that Line 29 is Lebanon’s right, is a matter that has something behind it, i.e. to proceed to hand over part of the Muslim lands and wealth in Lebanon to the Jewish entity, while embellishing it with political expressions. Isn’t defending vital interests, at the heart of the work of everyone who claims to defend the country?! What is more vital for Lebanon today than it is recovering from the economic, living and social problems that it has been experiencing for years?!

Everyone fell suspiciously silent! They hung the matter with their American master, who presents his interests and the interests of its companies on the slogans of the poles of power claiming sovereignty and independence, and those claiming resistance and the equations of deterrence and defence of wealth.

Clearly and simply: What is happening today in Lebanon regarding gas, oil, demarcation, and the alleged conflict, is nothing but a way to open the door to the ominous epidemic of normalization, especially since the epidemic of normalization has afflicted all the rulers of the region. Egypt, Jordan, and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). What remains of the rulers, they support behind a curtain, waiting for their turn! Among them are the rulers of Lebanon who were not ashamed to declare on more than one occasion that there is no problem between them and the occupying Jewish entity, or that there is no ideological problem between them and this entity.

We say to all of them: Misery to you, and may Allah mislead your deeds. It is this blessed land, Bait Al-Maqdis and the surroundings of Bait Al-Maqdis and Ash-Sham, which Allah the Almighty guarantees it to His Messenger (saw):

«…إنَّ اللهَ قَدْ تكفَّلَ لِي بالشَّامِ وأهْلِهِ»

“…for Allah has on my account taken special charge of Syria and its people.”

It is the abode of Islam, as the Messenger of Allah (saw) mentioned:

«…ألا إِنَّ عُقْرَ دَارِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ الشَّامُ»

“…Verily the abode of Islam for the believers is Ash-Sham.”

And we are not afraid of the ultimate outcome, for Allah Almighty has promised: (إِنَّ الْعَاقِبَةَ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ) “Surely the ultimate outcome belongs ˹only˺ to the righteous.” [TMQ Hud:49].

But we ask Allah the Almighty that the people of Lebanon realize the value of their country, which the alien kafir colonizer is competing with, and stand with us as one hand in the face of this authority that seeks to destroy Lebanon, and that has returned to taking power through the ballot boxes! And here it is dwelling on more of its lameness and corruption, and it offers Lebanon’s wealth an easy prey for the West, especially America, without a drop of blood being shed, but rather with liquefied gas for the benefit of America and the Jewish entity.

Therefore, we in Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Lebanon reiterate the call for you to work with us, in the hope that Allah the Almighty will bequeath us and you this land, in an Islamic state; a Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood, that includes Ash-Sham under the wing of its glory, and links Lebanon with its Levantine surroundings and the Ummah to benefit from its wealth and the wealth of the Islamic countries, and it is achieved in us and in you, by the grace of Allah the Almighty Alone, what was achieved for the first ones:

(وَأَوْرَثَكُمْ أَرْضَهُمْ وَدِيَارَهُمْ وَأَمْوَالَهُمْ وَأَرْضاً لَّمْ تَطَؤُوهَا وَكَانَ اللَّهُ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيراً)

“He has also caused you to take over their lands, homes, and wealth, as well as lands you have not yet set foot on. And Allah is Most Capable of everything.” [TMQ Al-Ahzab:27].