Karaman Turkey: Panel Discussion on the Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis

Within the framework of the series of conferences, seminars and panels organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey under the title “The Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis”, coinciding with the 101 anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) in the 28th of Rajab 1342 AH, the party met with representatives of political parties, NGOs, representatives of local media and educators in the city of Karaman.

The discussion was opened by Brother Burhanuddin Kirjilan. Ust.Süleyman Uğurlu, Editor-in-Chief of Koklu Degisim Magazine, gave the talk entitled “The Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis in Ten Points”.

After the presentation, a question-and-answer session was held and guest comments were heard on the proposed solution. The participants made valuable contributions with their questions, opinions and comments, where Hakkı Eren and Abdullah İmamoğlu answered questions.

For more information Click Here



Sunday, 3 Sha’ban 1443 AH – 6 March 2022 CE

Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey:

Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Koklu Degisim Magazine