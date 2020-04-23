Justice? Not Seen for a Century!

The law of execution of sentences, on which the AK Party and MHP groups have been working for a long time, was accepted with the support of these two parties in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM). With the signature of President Erdoğan, the law was approved and published in the Official Gazette. Thus, over 90 thousand of convicts and prisoners began to benefit from this amnesty. (News agencies, 17.04.2020)

Comment:

The best word to summarize the law in Turkey is the former statement, “When they asked the camel why your neck is curved, it said which part is straight?” It was not possible for the justice to emanate from the law that is built on the basis of persecution and injustice. The republic, built by oppressors as a replacement for Khilafah (Caliphate), the ruling system of Muslims, is continuing to oppress the Muslims since its foundation. Those who reduce the justice with the power they have are creating huge army of criminals behind them.

The rulers who built huge palaces of justice every which way of the country, assigned hundreds of thousands of judges and prosecutors there and who think they will secure the justice in the society by building the prisons to every corner, made the righteous weak and the unjust stronger like they disordered the society. As a matter of fact, the so-called deputies who worked heartily to discharge the dark men from prison detuned the scales of justice that was already broken. Over 90 thousand people were discharged with the amnesty law in Turkey, where about 300 thousand people are in prisons. Especially, those involved in crimes such as theft, scotching, extortion, starting a gang, killing, fraud and drugs were left into society. Of course, we would like to state here that we have exonerated those who are slandered and subjected to injustice.

However, with this amnesty, new opportunities have been offered to the crime machines, of whom vast majority attempted against people’s blood, life, property and honor, to commit the same crimes again. The state builds the army of criminals and puts the society into trouble with it. The value of person is measured by the good work he has done. The leaders’ rulership and the decisions they make clearly reveals their evil.

Look! The same system and its rulers, exclude thousands of Muslims, especially, the sincere Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir who say the truth, scream the idea of making the Islam dominant without resorting to violence and force and only say my Rabb is Allah, from the amnesty so that they are not discharged from the prison. Yet, thousands of young people who got married at a young age and have been victims of “Istanbul Convention and Preventing Violence Against Women” law have been held in prison for years. The AK Party who yields to the demands of a handful of randy, feminist and secular crowd is inviting these persecutions to continue by closing its ears and eyes to the Muslims’ advices and warnings.

However, the fact that the justice hurt the oppressor is better than the persecution hurt the oppressed. But, to marry and start a family with the order of Allah is illegal, while the illicit relationship with all kinds of disgrace is legal. Mentioning the idea of bringing people and society into salvation is crime, while with the amnesty, it is legal to discharge those who start a gang and oppress people. As we mentioned at the beginning, this system, built on the persecution, is only tolerant to the infamous of its kind, while it is throwing its weight about the oppressed.

In this region, even in their homeland, the Muslims are condemned to the system set by the infidels and to the rulership of the leaders who are seen as ours.

And they dispense justice to us. Last time the sons of this nation had tasted and smelled the justice in these lands with the Caliphate was about a century ago. With the Republic, even the smell of the justice was not felt in this region. As a truth, this took its place in the history.

Those who are just as fair as their false system are doomed to be embarrassed by the scales of justice.

قُلْ اَمَرَ رَبّ۪ي بِالْقِسْطِ۠ وَاَق۪يمُوا وُجُوهَكُمْ عِنْدَ كُلِّ مَسْجِدٍ وَادْعُوهُ مُخْلِص۪ينَ لَهُ الدّ۪ينَ كَمَا بَدَاَكُمْ تَعُودُونَ

“Say, [O Muhammad], “My Lord has ordered justice and that you maintain yourselves [in worship of Him] at every place [or time] of prostration, and invoke Him, sincere to Him in religion.” Just as He originated you, you will return [to life]” [Al A’raf: 29]

Ahmet SAPA