Jordan: Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier Haj Abdelrahman Husain (Abu Maher)

[مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ

وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً]

“Among the believers are men who have remained true to the covenant they made with Allah. Among those some of them have fulfilled their vow and others await the appointed time. They have not changed in the least.” [Al-Ahzaab: 23].

Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Jordan mourns a man of his best men, a Dawah carrier, Haj Abdelrahman Husain (Abu Maher), who moved to the mercy of Allah Azza wa Jal on Thursday at the age of 87 years after a lifetime which he spent in the obedience of Allah (swt) and working with Hizb ut Tahrir to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (second rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of Prophethood.

Haj Abdelrahman Husain (Abu Maher), may Allah have mercy on his soul, carried the call to resume Islamic life in the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir since the fifties of the last century, until he was dismissed from the army as a result and imprisoned, and faced severe torture, and remained steadfast and persevered, commanding virtue, disregarding evil even with his old age and weakness of his body loving the Shabab, proclaiming victory, praying to Allah to witness the Khilafah, until the command of Allah came and he was on that, and his soul poured forth to its Creator.

We ask Allah to cover him with His widespread mercy and to receive him in His vast gardens and we ask Allah to reward him on our behalf and on the behalf of Muslims with the best of reward. Wa Inna Lillah Wa Ina Ilaihi Rajiuon.

Surely, Allah takes what is His, and what He gives is His, and we only say what pleases our Lord, Subhanahu wa Taalla, Wa Inna Lillah Wa Ina Ilaihi Rajiuon.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

23 Sha’aban 1442 – Monday, 5th April 2021

