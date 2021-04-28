Jordan: Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier

Al-Hajj Yusuf Hussain Mahmoud Alan (Abu Majdi)

[مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا]

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance], and they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Jordan mourns the Da’wah carrier Al-Hajj Yusuf Hussain Mahmoud Alan (Abu Majdi), who departed to the mercy of Allah (swt) on Tuesday 20/04/2021, at the age of over 80 years old, which he spent in the obedience to Allah andcarrying the Dawah to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood.

Al-Hajj Yusuf Alan (Abu Majdi) set an example in patience and fortitude, he was patient with the regimes constricting him in his livelihood, and he was patient with his illness, which weakened his movement, and remained steadfast, counting his patience with Allah Almighty, until Allah Almighty took him in death.

Al-Hajj Abu Majdi was a promising blossom from a good family, gave for the Dawah men who do not fear in Allah the blame of anyone, for he was preceded by his brother Abu Bassam (Ibrahim Hussain Alan) and his cousin, Abu Alra’ed (Suleiman Abdul Ghani Alan). They were all keen to carry the call wherever they went, adhering to their call until Allah’s command came and they are on the good path.

We ask Allah almighty to bless him with His Vast Mercy and grant him the entrance into His Wide Paradise and to reward him for us, Islam and Muslims the best reward.

To Allah belongs what He gave and to Allah what He took, and we say nothing but what satisfies Our Lord Almighty, Ina Lillah Wa Ina Ilaihi Raji’oon (To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

10 Ramadan, 1442 – Thursday, 22 April 2021

No: 23 / 1442

(Translated)