John Kerry’s Visit Signifies that Bangladesh’s Military and Strategic Resources will be used as Fuel for America’s Indo-Pacific Strategy under the new Climate Change Geopolitics

United States special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry’s visit to Bangladesh carries great significance in light of Biden administration’s new geopolitics of climate change. We are already observing America’s heightened manoeuvring to bring big changes for its role in the world by placing climate change at the center of their foreign policy and diplomacy. This ‘climate change’ will merely be a new style from Biden’s America to use Bangladesh for carrying forward the old key goals of U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy advanced by President Trump’s predecessor administrations under Presidents Obama and Bush. We know that American establishment never changes its foreign policy from one administration to the next; only the approach of its execution changes according to the styles and means set by their President. This new geopolitical approach is well understood by the appointment of John Kerry who being the climate envoy also sits on the National Security Council, the principal forum of America’s presidential advisers and cabinet officials on national security and foreign policy.

Since Bangladesh is already being treated as a pawn in U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy in order to strengthen India in this region to curb China’s influence, it will be a matter of deep concern that more and more U.S. intervention will now be observed here under the guise of tackling climate change. Bangladesh’s military and key resources will be used as fuels to serve the interests of US-India, like Pakistan has been used by America in India’s favor. So, the Indian Army Chief M.M. Naravane’s ongoing five-day visit in Bangladesh in the name of enhancing defense ties on a host of strategic issues must also be seen through this same lens. Moreover, in the name of capacity building and infrastructure development for tackling climate crisis, Bangladesh will be increasingly into colonialists’ ‘climate debt trap’. The ground for this economic entrapment is already in the making by pro-American activists in Bangladesh [“US bears greater moral responsibility for global warming impact: Bangladeshi activists to Kerry” (The Daily Star, April 08, 2021)]

The people of Bangladesh must know that Colonialist America never cares for the well-being of the Muslims and all of humanity. For its own capitalist and geopolitical interest, America declined to ratify the Kyoto Protocol earlier and moved away from other climate change initiatives later. So, this sudden seriousness by America is nothing but to implement its malicious agenda by using our resources for its interests under the guise of the climate change crisis. Now the Ummah in Bangladesh should also take a clear stance to bring back the righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood by throwing away our Western-backed treacherous rulers – the root of Western hegemony in our land. The Ummah in Bangladesh want to know: For how longer will the sincere military officers in Bangladesh side with the Kuffar in such humiliated manners when they spare no effort in killing the Muslims and looting their wealth? How can they seek honor and dignity from these traitorous rulers who surrender them to the plans of these Kafiir-Mushriks like sheep to their slaughter? Are they so lost into the deceptions of the duniya that they forgot the massacre of their brothers and their families at Pilkhana? The sincere officers must remember that they are the descendants of Khalid bin Walid and Salahuddin, and it will be a matter of great loss if they let these rulers lure them into a few short moments of comfort and pleasure in this life and forget fulfilling the vital duty of establishing the System of our Rabb (swt), the Khilafah, upon this Earth.

O Sincere Officers, when Allah has blessed you with the real power to be the supporters (Ansar) and helpers (Hawariyun) of this age for His Deen, do not destroy that opportunity and your Akhirah by supporting the rule of these treacherous colonialist puppets who have no hesitation to implement the destructive US plans to harm Immah’s sovereignty. He (swt) says:

[فَلَمَّا أَحَسَّ عِيسَى مِنْهُمْ الْكُفْرَ قَالَ مَنْ أَنْصَارِي إِلَى اللَّهِ قَالَ الْحَوَارِيُّونَ نَحْنُ أَنْصَارُ اللَّهِ آمَنَّا بِاللَّهِ وَاشْهَدْ بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ]

“But when Esa felt [persistence in] disbelief from them, he said, “Who are my supporters for [the cause of] Allah?” The Hawariyun said,” We are supporters for Allah. We have believed in Allah and testify that we are Muslims [submitting to Him]”. [Surah Al-e Imran: 52].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

28 Sha’aban 1442 – Saturday, 10th April 2021

No: 22 / 1442