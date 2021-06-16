Jihad by Muslim Armed Forces is the Only Answer

“A two-state solution is the only answer to a conflict between Israel and Palestine, US President Joe Biden said Friday, rejecting any shift in his commitment to Israel’s security.” (A.A.)

Comment:

Palestine is a sacred land and it belongs to the Ummah, and this right is not given by Biden, UN or any other entity; rather this right has been given to the Ummah by our Lord. This is an obligation from Islam, this is not about human rights or nation state issue.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa is no different than Masjid Al-Haram or the Masjid of Prophet (saw), so occupation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine is not like an occupation of any other land rather it is like occupation of Makkah and Madina.

Occupation of Palestine is a matter of life and death for Muslims and it demands nothing short of Jihad and sacrifice.

Nobody has given right to US, UN, OIC or any treacherous Muslim world leaders to give or decide a solution for a land that is equally scared to Makkah and Madina. Although these days you will find Muslim world leaders and scholars uttering US backed two-state solution. Hundreds of years back, this land was liberated from the Crusaders by Sultan Salah ud Din, who taught these cunning occupier a lesson they still remember and this is the only answer to the illegal occupation i.e. Jihad by our powerful armed forces dying to be unleashed and strike the coward Crusaders from everywhere.

Anyone who accepts anything less than Jihad as a solution for Palestine (Al-Aqsa) is nothing but an agent of US and backing the evil Western agenda and every such leader is betraying Allah (swt) and His beloved Messenger (saw) as it is fard (obligation) on Ummah to completely liberate Palestine from the occupation of crusader.

It is an obligation on the Ummah and people of influence from all walks of life to demand from the Muslim Armies to carry out Jihad and mobilize against the tyranny of Jewish entity and other occupied Muslim lands.

(إِنَّ فِي هَذَا لَبَلَاغًا لِّقَوْمٍ عَابِدِينَ)

“Verily in this (Quran) is a Message for the People who (truly) worship Allah.” [Al-Anbia: 106].

Mohammad Adel