Izmir (Turkey): Panel Discussion to Discuss the Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis

Within the framework of the series of conferences, seminars and panels organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey under the title “The Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis”, the party met with representatives of political parties, NGOs, representatives of local media and educators in İzmir.

Speaking at the meeting, each of the professors; Serdar Yılmaz, Abdurrahim Şen, Hakkı Eren, and Abdullah Imamoglu.

In our meeting, it was emphasized that the solutions and provisions of Islam in every field should be put on the agenda, and that Islam has detailed and original solutions in administration, economics, education and social fields, and it was emphasized that they are expressed in every platform.

Sunday, 05 Rajab 1443 AH – 06 February 2022 CE

