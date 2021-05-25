It is Time for the Armies to Unite with their Ummah to Liberate their Aqsa, For Gaza Exposed the Fragility of the Jews and the Conspiracy of the Rulers

Large celebrations took place in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and the occupied interior, with the ceasefire agreement coming into force at two o’clock on Friday dawn, between the usurper Jewish entity and the resistance factions under Egyptian sponsorship, rejoicing at the resistance’s victory over the “invincible army!” After 11 days of the brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, which left more than 232 martyrs and 1900 wounded, and completely demolished 1,447 housing units, in addition to 13,000 others partially damaged to varying degrees, according to government statistics.

The cessation of the aggression of the Jewish entity on the Gaza Strip came after it realized the great difficulty it fell in. Since a few believers with modest capabilities not comparable to the capabilities of states or a Jewish entity were able to harm the occupation and paralyze its entity throughout the period of the aggression. The occupier witnessed how the aggression awakened all of Palestine as one unit. So they went out in crowds in Umm al-Fahm, Baqa al-Gharbiyya, the Triangle, Lod, Ramla, Haifa, Akka, Al-Quds, and the rest of the West Bank cities, and the occupiers saw how the events began to awaken the Islamic Ummah, so it demanded the removal of obstacles and barriers that prevent the victory of Palestine, and the crowds in all Muslim countries began to march to Masjid Al-Aqsa especially in neighboring countries such as Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq, calling for jihad and fighting to liberate the blessed land.

All this and others prompted America to move in order to stop the aggression of the Jewish entity after it saw the earth shake under the feet of the agent Muslim rulers, and terror began to creep in the hearts of the traitorous rulers who are working to protect the Jewish entity, from the Ummah’s toppling of their thrones and uprooting it.

Recent events have confirmed the fragility of the Jewish entity and of its army, since a small group managed to paralyze it, so what if the Ummah’s armies were to unite?! It emphasized that what preserves the occupation and prolongs its survival are the agent rulers of the Muslim who stop the Ummah and its armies from supporting Palestine and Masjid Al-Aqsa, and if they move, they move to defend the Jewish entity and protect their thrones. These events have shown the world how much Muslims yearn for a day when their armies move to liberate Palestine and to pray in the blessed Masjid Al-Aqsa, and what prevents them from doing that is their rulers, their security apparatus, and the borders that they created.

The recent events have trampled on the colonial projects; like the treacherous two-state solution and peace with the Jewish entity, and put them under the feet of the protesters and the advancing calling for the movement of the Ummah and its armies. It reinforced the conviction that there is no way to confront the Jewish entity except by force and the mobilization of the Ummah and its armies and calling it to depose the rulers who stand as a rock in the face of the Ummah’s unity and its liberation, and prevent the support for Palestine and its people.

The plight of Palestine and all Muslim countries is primarily due to the absence of the Khilafah (Caliphate) of Muslims and their state, and until the Khilafah is established, efforts must continue to mobilize armies and urge them to move to liberate Palestine, and work to keep the flame of jihad for the sake of Allah raging in the face of the Jewish entity, so that they are not established nor reassured.

(فَإِذَا جَاء وَعْدُ الآخِرَةِ لِيَسُوؤُواْ وُجُوهَكُمْ وَلِيَدْخُلُواْ الْمَسْجِدَ كَمَا دَخَلُوهُ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍ وَلِيُتَبِّرُواْ مَا عَلَوْاْ تَتْبِيراً)

“Then when the final promise came, [We sent your enemies] to sadden your faces and to enter the Masjid, as they entered it the first time, and to destroy what they had taken over with [total] destruction” [Al-Isra’: 7]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

9 Shawwal 1442 – Friday, 21st May 2021

No: BN/S 1442 /16

(Translated)