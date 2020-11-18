It’s time for the Muslim Armies to Show their Stances

Defamation against Islamic sanctities has been a continuous phenomenon by the kuffar to show their rage and hatred against Islam and Muslims. They wish Islam to be extinguished by their blasphemous defamation, whilst in reality Allah has promised to protect Islam and its sanctities despite the hatred of kuffar against Islam. Allah (swt) says, يُرِيدُونَ أَن يُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللَّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَيَأْبَى اللَّهُ إِلَّا أَن يُتِمَّ نُورَهُ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ “They want to extinguish the light of Allah with their mouths, but Allah refuses except to perfect His light, although the disbelievers dislike it“. [Surah Tawba: 36]

Recent defamation of France and its president Macron against our beloved Prophet ﷺ will not diminish the status of our beloved Prophet ﷺ both in this world and Hereafter as Allah (swt), the Lord of heaven and earth, has praised and raised him to the high status as Allah (swt) says, إِنَّ اللَّهَ وَمَلَائِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّونَ عَلَى النَّبِيِّ يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا صَلُّوا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوا تَسْلِيمًا “Indeed, Allah confers blessing upon the Prophet, and His angels [ask Him to do so]. O you who have believed, ask [Allah to confer] blessing upon him and ask [Allah to grant him] peace.” [Surah Al-Ahzab: 56].

Rather, it is only a test for the believers to show their stances, whether they side with Allah and His Messenger or with the West and its ideology. Allah (swt) says, مَّا كَانَ اللَّهُ لِيَذَرَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ عَلَىٰ مَا أَنتُمْ عَلَيْهِ حَتَّىٰ يَمِيزَ الْخَبِيثَ مِنَ الطَّيِّبِ “Allah would not leave the believers in that [state] you are in [presently] until He separates the evil from the good.” [Surah Al-e Imran: 179].

The verse was revealed during the Battle of Uhud when the hypocrites left the Muslims with one third of the army, taking a stand against Allah’s Messenger ﷺ by choosing to simply view the believers fighting the enemy of Quraish. Imam Tabari mentioned this in his commentary of the verse by saying, مَّا كَانَ ٱللَّهُ لِيَذَرَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ما كان الله ليدع المؤمنين على ما أنتم عليه من التباس المؤمن منكم بالمنافق، فلا يعرف هذا من هذا حَتَّىٰ يَمِيزَ ٱلْخَبِيثَ مِنَ ٱلطَّيّبِ يعني بذلك: حتى يميز الخبيث، وهو المنافق المستسر للكفر، من الطيب، وهو المؤمن المخلص الصادق الإيمان بالمحن والاختبار، كما ميز بينهم يوم أُحد عند لقاء العدو عند خروجهم إليه “Allah would not leave the believers in that [state] you are in [presently]” i.e. Allah will not leave the believers in a position that you (Messenger of Allah and his companions) are in a state where believers and hypocrites are mixed such that they cannot be differentiated. “until He separates the evil from the good”, this means: until He separates the evil i.e. the hypocrites who concealed their kufr from the good i.e. sincere true believers with their iman during trials and tribulations, as both were differentiated on the Day of Uhud when they departed to meet their enemy“. In this Verse, Allah (swt) informs us that He will separate believers from hypocrites through trials and tribulations as happened during the Battle of Uhud.

Accordingly, defamation against our beloved Prophet ﷺ is only a test for the Believers to know their stance which they side with. There can be no middle stance where a Believer condemns the defamation whilst accepting Secularism that actually encourages the disbelievers to insult our beloved Prophet ﷺ with its freedom of expression. Muslim rulers have sided with their Western masters and their ideologies by expressing only their condemnations without doing any deserved actions such as summoning the ambassadors, cutting the trade and diplomatic relations, marching forth their armies against those who insult our beloved Prophet ﷺ.

Ordinary Muslims have shown their love to the Prophet ﷺ by protesting against France and boycotting their products, according to their abilities. Now, it is the time for the Muslim armies to show their stances, whether to support Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ or siding with the kuffar in a humiliated manner. There can be no middle ground for the Muslim army to show their love of Prophet ﷺ without supporting him in his Deen. The rightful action deserved by the Muslim army is to support Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ by giving Nusra to establish Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood and march forth against those who harm Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ. Oh Muslim armies, it is now your turn to show your side by supporting Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ. Oh Muslim armies, respond to the call of Messenger of Allah ﷺ by supporting his Deen like ‘Hawariyun’ who supported the Messenger of Allah, Esa (as) when he (as) called for it against the disbelievers. فَلَمَّا أَحَسَّ عِيسَى مِنْهُمُ الْكُفْرَ قَالَ مَنْ أَنصَارِي إِلَى اللَّهِ قَالَ الْحَوَارِيُّونَ نَحْنُ أَنصَارُ اللَّهِ آمَنَّا بِاللَّهِ وَاشْهَدْ بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ “But when Esa felt [persistence in] disbelief from them, he said, “Who are my supporters for [the cause of] Allah?” The Hawariyun said,” We are supporters for Allah. We have believed in Allah and testify that we are Muslims [submitting to Him]”. [Surah Al-e Imran: 52].

Muhammed bin Farooq