It is Obligatory upon Muslim Armies to Liberate All of Palestine

Recognition of the Jewish Occupation over Any Inch of the Blessed Land of Palestine is a Grave Sin

Through its mouthpieces in the media, the Bajwa-Imran regime is generating debate over that which is not for compromise, the inviolable sanctity of the Blessed Land upon which stands al-Masjid al-Aqsa, the First Qiblah, destination of the Isra’a and origin of the Miraaj of RasulAllah ﷺ. Sensing the anger of the Ummah over the treacherous proposals regarding the recognition of illegitimate Jewish entity, the Foreign Office issued a denial, saying no such proposal was under consideration. However it opened the way for future recognition of the Jewish entity, if the Palestinian leadership agreed to a settlement with the Jewish state. Let it be clear to anyone contemplating this grave sin from within Pakistan’s political and military leadership: Palestine is an Islamic land, opened by Islamic armies; neither any Muslim ruler, nor any citizen, nor any political group, nor the people of Palestine, nor the Arab leadership of al-Hejaz and Ash-Sham, has any right to surrender an inch of it to the Jewish entity.

It is an obligation upon Muslim rulers and Muslim armies to liberate all of Palestine. Allah (swt) said, وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُمْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ “And kill them wherever you overtake them, and expel them from where they had expelled you.” [Al-Baqarah 2:191]. The Jews have long sought to usurp the land of Palestine and gain legitimacy from Muslim rulers, after ‘Umar bin Al-Khataab (ra) agreed to the request of the surrendering Roman Christians to expel the Jews from Jerusalem (Aelia), as documented in al-ʿUhd al-ʿUmariyya (Umar’s Assurance). In 1901, the Jewish leader Theodor Herzl offered the Ottoman Khilafah huge sums of wealth in exchange for settling Jews in Palestine. The Khilafah Abdul Hamid II refused to meet Herzl, sending a stern reply, “Advise Dr. Herzl not to take any further steps in his project. I cannot give away a handful of the soil of this land of Palestine for it is not mine to give; it belongs to the Muslim Ummah who have fought for the sake of this land and watered it with their blood. The Jews may keep their millions; if the Islamic Caliphate is one day destroyed then they would be able to take Palestine without a price. While I am alive however, I would rather push a sword into my body than see the land of Palestine is taken away from the Islamic State. This will never happen. I will not start cutting our bodies while we are alive.”

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Traitors in Pakistan’s leadership are moving towards the surrender of Muslim Lands to our lowly enemies, allowing Kuffar authority over our lands, whilst you are fully capable of annihilating them on the battlefield. You will be denied the honor of liberating al-Masjid al-Aqsa, until you grant your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. You are the men of steel and firepower and Palestine awaits its Salahudin. Move now and you will be loved and honored by the Ummah. Your names will passed down to generations, as men who were loyal to Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ, turning the tables on the Kuffar, bringing glory and supremacy back to the Islamic Ummah. Above all, you will be rewarded by Allah (swt) in the Akhirah, with the Jannah whose breadth is wider than the heavens and the earth. Allah (swt) said, ﴿وَرِضْوَانٌ مِنَ اللَّهِ أَكْبَرُ ذَٰلِكَ هُوَ الْفَوْزُ الْعَظِيمُ﴾ “But approval from Allah is even greater. That is the supreme achievement.” [At-Tawbah:72].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Wednesday, 10th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

25/11/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 30