It Is Not Possible to Finish the Business with Capitalism

During his visit to Adiyaman, which is among the most destroyed cities in the earthquake, President Erdogan said: “Due to the devastating effect of the tremors and the adverse weather, we could not carry out the work in the first few days. I ask blessings for this. We are aware of everything and no one should have any doubt that we are doing what is necessary and that we will do it. Erdogan said in a statement a day later: “We will remove the wrecks, we will take hearts, we will lay a new future in front of our people. Asking for blessings is not our weakness. It is from the conversation between us and our nation.” (Agencies 01.03.2023)

Comment:

The Kahramanmaraş-based earthquakes, which have caused great destruction and loss of life in Syria along with Turkey, have once again shown how rotten and corrupt the secular capitalist system is. Lessons not learned from the past, zoning plans put into effect based on rent and voting accounts, building permits issued without necessary supervision in exchange for bribes, buildings built in a row, bottom to bottom, freakishly, without taking into account human life and family privacy, revealed all the faults of capitalism along with the earthquake. A significant part of the cities where about 13 million people live have turned into a pile of debris.

Tens of thousands of people died under the buildings built by contractors stealing materials and labor which were raised by the immoral benefit order. Hundreds of people who were injured or survived under the rubble lost their lives after no one came to save them for three days. Not to mention those who freeze from the cold and many other grievances because they have no places of refuge…

After all this, President Erdogan asked people for blessing after the earthquake. Moreover, not even a single official of the state has resigned! As if they had no responsibility for the deaths of tens of thousands of people. It is as if this power, which issued the registration certificate to more than 7 million structures with the “Zoning Peace Law” issued in 2018, was not this government. As if they were not the ones who screamed under the rubble and rained insults and threats on those who criticized the state for not being able to reach those who asked for help in time.

After all the persecution of the religion and to our Muslim people, it is impossible to make it up with the capitalist order, Mr. Erdogan!

While Allah’s vast supply stands still, there will be no Decriminalization with the understanding that condemns the people to live among rotten concrete just to turn the wheel of capitalist exploitation, Mr. Erdogan!

There can be no blessing with a corrupt order that dishonors the generation and the culture, makes the halal haram and the haram lawful, Mr. Erdogan!

There can be no denaturalization with this secular system that has destroyed our caliphate and given us nothing but sin and destruction for a century, Mr. Erdogan!

If you really want to become lawful, first abandon the capitalist ideology that promotes blasphemy and haram. Repent to Allah with a sincere heart. Sincerely apologize to the earthquake victims. Be kind and humble to your people. Apply the decrees of Islam about those responsible, starting from the very beginning of the administration.

Do not forget that earthquakes are Allah’s accidents, but the disasters that come are because of what people have committed with their hands. The main message to be taken from the earthquake is not to build solid buildings, but to build people with strong characters who fear Allah in the shadow of the Islamic order.

Allah (swt) says the following:

[أَوَلاَ يَرَوْنَ أَنَّهُمْ يُفْتَنُونَ فِي كُلِّ عَامٍ مَّرَّةً أَوْ مَرَّتَيْنِ ثُمَّ لاَ يَتُوبُونَ وَلاَ هُمْ يَذَّكَّرُونَ]

“Do they not see that they are tried every year once or twice? Yet they neither repent nor take heed.” [Surah At-Tawba: 126].

Al-Deen an-Nasihah and governance is trust. Authority, position, power, all come and go. It is only the abode of the hereafter that is permanent. Take heed, Mr. Erdogan, before it is late!

Muhammed Emin Yıldırım